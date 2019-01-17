Realme 2 sales cross 2 million units in nearly four months

Realme Mobiles, a sub-brand of Oppo launched the Realme 2 smartphone in India in August. Now, the company's CEO Madhav Sheth has taken to Twitter to reveal that the smartphone has crossed 2 million units of sale in less nearly four months of its launch. This news comes soon after the announcement that over four million users have Realme devices in the country.

Notably, the Realme 2 went on sale in early September. It was launched in two storage options. The 3GB RAM variant is priced at Rs. 8,990 and the 4GB RAM variant is priced at Rs. 10,990. It was launched in two colors as well - Diamond Black and Diamond Red.

For the uninitiated, the Realme 2 is one of the popular budget smartphones in India. Even in our review, it fared well with an impressive design and long-lasting battery life. On the whole, it is a good phone considering its affordable price point.

Realme 2 specifications and features

At the time of its launch, the Realme 2 came as the first notch display smartphone priced under Rs. 10,000. It adorns a 6.2-inch IPS LCD display with a notch on top of it taking its resolution to 1520 x 720 pixels and aspect ratio to 19:9. The handset gets the power from a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC paired with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space. Furthermore, there is a dedicated microSD card slot supporting up to 256GB additional storage.

On the imaging front, this Realme smartphone makes use of a dual camera setup at its rear. This camera module comprises a 13MP primary sensor with an aperture of f/2.2 and a 2MP secondary sensor with an aperture of f/2.4 for depth sensing. There is an 8MP selfie camera with AI Shot and beautification features.

The device was launched with Android Oreo topped with ColorOS 5.1 with AI features and is all set to get the Android Pie update as well. It has features such as Face Unlock, Smart Unlock and a physical fingerprint sensor at its rear. The entire smartphone is lighted up by a capacious 4230mAh battery with AI Power Master. This battery is touted to last for almost two days on a single charge.