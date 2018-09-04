Realme 2 goes out of stock; Next sale on September 11

Realme 2, the latest offering from the company went on sale for the first time exclusively via Flipkart. Like the other flash sales, this sale also went out of stock in just a few seconds. Notably, it is the Diamond Red color variant to go out of stock at first followed by the Diamond Black variant.

The e-commerce portal Flipkart has already announced that the next flash sale will be held on September 11 at 12 PM. So, interested buyers can try their luck next week but again it will be a flash sale that might end in a few seconds.

Realme 2 price in India

Realme 2 is available in two storage variants - one with 3GB RAM and 32GB of default storage space and the other with 4GB RAM and 64GB of default storage space. While the base variant is priced at Rs. 8,999, the high-end variant is priced at Rs. 10,999. Though the Realme 2 is priced similar to that of the Realme 1, this new smartphone comes with a slew of upgrades such as a dual camera module at its rear, a fingerprint sensor, a Snapdragon processor and a capacious 4230mAh battery.

As of now, the smartphone is available only in two colors - Diamond Red and Diamond Black. The third variant, which is Diamond Blue will be available for purchase from early October.

Realme 2 Pro is coming soon

In the meantime, the Realme 2 Pro will be launched later this month in India. This smartphone is believed to arrive with upgraded specifications such as 6GB RAM and a better processor. We have already come across reports that this smartphone will be launched on September 28 and will be priced under Rs. 20,000. But none of the other details of the device are known for now.

Given that the upgraded device is coming in less than a month's time, if you are interested in spending a little more, you can wait for the Realme 2 Pro as the Realme 2 might not be available for all buyers.

Do let us know your choice through the comments section below. Will you buy the Realme 2 or wait for the upgraded variant coming later this month?