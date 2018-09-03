Realme 2 Pro to be launched on September 28 under Rs. 20,000

Realme 2 Pro will be unveiled sometime this month is no surprise as the company's CEO Madhav Seth announced the same at the launch event of the Realme 2 last week. He did announce that this upcoming device will be aimed at those consumers who prefer to have a smartphone with better specifications at a relatively higher price tag.

Notably, the Realme 2 was launched in the country last week starting from Rs. 8,990. Though the device is priced similar to that of the Realme 1, it comes with upgraded specifications and features. The latest offering comes with dual rear cameras, a display notch, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and more. Check out the Realme 2 features from here.

Realme 2 Pro details

While the other details about this smartphone remain a mystery, a report by The Mobile Indian has come up with some juicy details. According to the report, the Realme 2 Pro will be launched on September 28, 2018. Though he did not reveal the specifications or features of the smartphone, he did mention that it will be priced under Rs. 20,000.

Furthermore, he has revealed that the upcoming Realme smartphone will use the best processor and flaunt the best design as well. The report goes on adding that the next device from the company will use a Qualcomm chipset. Notably, the Realme 2 uses a Snapdragon 450 SoC while the Realme 1 comes with a MediaTek Helio P60 SoC.

Android P update confirmed

The report confirms that all the Realme smartphones will get the Android 9 Pie update. The Realme 2 will get the update sometime early next year. Notably, the company's ColorOS 5.2 custom ROM is based on the latest iteration of Android.

Realme 1 base variant discontinued

In an earlier report, we got to know that the Realme 1 base variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space has been discontinued. The device is exclusive to Amazon India and this variant isn't available anymore via the online retailer confirming that it has been discontinued. Interested buyers can still purchase the 4GB and 6GB RAM variants of the smartphone.