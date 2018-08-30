Realme 1 3GB RAM variant discontinued after Realme 2 launch

OnePlus is known for discontinuing its older models on launching new devices. It looks like Realme, the Oppo sub-brand is also following the same strategy. We say so as the Realme 1 base variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space priced at Rs. 8,990 has been discontinued soon after the launch of the Realme 2 with a similar configuration at the same price point.

According to a report by Gadgets360, the company has silently removed the Realme 1 3GB RAM variant from the Amazon India website. Given that the smartphone was exclusive to the online retailer, it is clear that the device has been discontinued. However, the other variants with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space and 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space are available for sale.

RAM management issues

An earlier report that surfaced online hinted that the 3GB RAM variant of the device is plagued with RAM management issues. As per reviews on Amazon and social media sites such as Facebook, many Reame 1 users with the base variant noticed the issue. Based on the user review, opening more than three or four apps forces the device to close an app. This is because of the LPDDR3 memory in the 3GB RAM variant. On the other hand, the 4GB and 6GB RAM variants of the smartphone use LPDDR4 memory that is faster and more efficient.

Realme 2 brings improvements

Realme 2 was launched earlier this week with the same design as its predecessor but it is packed with many improvements. The smartphone has a notch display, dual rear cameras, a bigger 4230mAh battery for a long-lasting battery life and a better chipset.

Realme 2 variants and price

Realme 2 was launched in two variants - one with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space and the other with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. These are priced at Rs. 8,990 and Rs. 10,990. Notably, the device will be exclusive to the online retailer Flipkart and will go on sale from September 4. The company also hinted that the Realme 2 Pro will be launched sometime in September with better specifications and a relatively higher price point.