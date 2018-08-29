Realme 2 first impressions: Notched display and bigger battery are the key highlights

Display: 6.2-inch display with the infamous Notch

The first thing you will notice about the Realme 2 is the big display with a notch. Yes, Realme 2 is the first device to feature a notch in the budget category of smartphones. Notably, the notch on the screen comes with some shortcuts to apps including WhatsApp, SMS, and others. Also, the notch supports screen-recording and screenshot, which can come handy. The device sports a big 6.2 inches multi-touch HD display with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. For screen protection, the display has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top. The fairly big display has average brightness levels and the sunlight visibility is also fairly low. This doesn't mean the display is bad; I would say that it is mediocre and might trouble you under direct sunlight. We will give it a thorough testing in our comprehensive review.

Design: Appealing diamond-cut glossy design

In terms of design, the Realme 2 is a charmer. With the diamond cut glossy rear finish, the device looks quite appealing. This also makes the rear panel a fingerprint magnet and it is also prone to smudges. This is one of the disadvantages of the glass finish rear panels. The rear panel houses the dual-rear camera with an LED flash and a fingerprint scanner. Thankfully Realme 2 comes with a fingerprint scanner and unlike its predecessor the device doesn't solely depend on facial reorganization as a biometric security.

The volume rockers and the SIM card tray are located at the left panel of the device while the power key is placed on the right. The micro USB port for charging and data transfer, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, and the speaker grills are placed at the bottom. The device weighs at 168 grams and is comfortable to hold.

Camera: Dual-rear camera setup with an 8MP selfie shooter

The imaging aspects of the Realme 2 include a dual-rear camera setup comprising of a 13MP primary lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP secondary lens with f/2.4 aperture. The camera appears to capture decent quality images; however, we still need to test the camera thoroughly to see its functionality in all light situations.

To capture selfies and to make/receive video calls there is an 8MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture. The front camera also appears to capture satisfactory selfies in daylight. The front camera comes with features AI beatification, bokeh mode, and others.

Hardware and Software: Entry-level CPU

In terms of hardware, Realme 2 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC. The smartphone is available in two RAM and storage variants. The first variant comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage, whereas, the second variant comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The internal storage can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card. For graphics, there is an Adreno 506 GPU. The on sheet specs of the device are decent enough to deliver a lag-free experience; however, as mentioned earlier we will do a comprehensive review of the device in the coming days.

The device runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with the company's own ColorOS 5.1. The UI is user-friendly and neat.

Battery and Connectivity:

The Realme 2 is backed by a massive 4,230mAH battery. With this big battery we expect that the device should last a complete day with moderate and even heavy usage, however, I will hold my verdict until I thoroughly test the device.

The connectivity aspect of the Realme 2 includes a micro USB port for charging and data transfer, a 3.5 mm audio jack, 4G VoLTE support and others.

Verdict:

The Realme 2 is neatly designed smartphone and will surely grab some attention at the first look. The on-sheet specs are also promising and it appears that the device will not disappoint in terms of performance as far as a budget smartphone is concerned. The only deal-breaker here is the camera. For the short duration I got to test the device it appears that the camera produces an average quality of images. At this price range this device sure packs some decent specs, however, it remains to be seen how this device performs in real life situations.