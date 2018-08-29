LG Q7, the most affordable smartphone with IP68 certification launched in India for Rs 15,990

LG has launched a mid-tier smartphone, the LG Q7 in India, which is the latest affordable smartphone from the brand with modern amenities. The smartphone will be available across the country from the 1st of September via offline and online stores.

Price and variants

The LG Q7 comes in Aurora Black and Moroccan Blue colors and retails in India for Rs 15,990.

LG Q7 specifications

The USP or the main highlight of the LG Q7 is the fact that the smartphone is IP68 certified, which makes it water and dust resistance and is also MIL-STD 810G certified. The smartphone does have a premium design with an all-glass finish, which is not even seen on some of the flagship smartphones.

The LG Q7 has a 5.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD with a resolution of 2160 x 1080px, offering a 442 PPI with the modern 18:9 aspect ratio. The device has a no-notch design with narrow bezels on all four sides of the smartphone. The MediaTek MT6750S (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor powers the smartphone, coupled with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage, which is expandable up to 2 TB via micro SD card slot.

Regarding connectivity, the device has a dual SIM card slot, with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots. Additionally, the smartphone does support connectivity features like Bluetooth 4.2 LE and WiFi 802.11 b/g/n.

Concerning optics, the smartphone has a single camera on the back of the smartphone, which is a 13 MP sensor with support for PDAF and 1080p video recording capability. On the front, the device has an 8 MP front-facing selfie camera, which can also record 1080p videos @ 30fps.

The phone also has a boast number of multimedia-centric features, where the smartphone does have a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack with support for Hi-Fi Audio and DTS:X 3D Surround.

The smartphone houses a 3000 mAh sealed Li-ion battery with support for fast charging via USB type C port, located on the bottom portion of the smartphone. Lastly, the smartphone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with custom LG skin on top, which offers a plethora of additional customisation options.

Conclusion

The LG Q7 is not for everyone, as we have many devices which are more powerful the Q7 (at Rs 16,000 price mark). However, if you are looking for a premium looking smartphone with features like water and dust resistance, then the LG Q7 is probably the only smartphone that can offer these features under Rs 20,000 price mark.