Oppo Find X update brings camera improvements

Oppo Find X, the most innovative smartphone from the company is all set to get its first software update. It is a revolutionary phone with a slider mechanism that hides the front and real cameras completely. The setup rises using a motorized slider to reveal the cameras. While the device is pretty innovative with a unique design, the update will improve the camera aspects making it even better.

Oppo Find X update

As software updates are very important to any smartphone, the rollout of this update shows the company's commitment to this device. In the latest update, the Find X will receive some camera improvements. The changelog notes that the device will have improved camera stability and effects. It enhances the system stability as well along with some bug fixes. It is a minor update that measures just 153MB. The OTA update will be rolled out in phases to all the users.

The update is believed to improve the video recording, modes and photo capture ability of the Find X camera. You will get to see minor improvements in these aspects.

The device running ColorOS based on Android 8.0 Oreo will carry the version number CPH1871EX_11_A.07 after receiving the update. If you haven't received the update on your Find X, you need to check for the same manually in the Settings app.

Oppo Find X specifications

Oppo Find X bestows a 6.4-inch OLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under its hood, the device makes use of a Snapdragon 845 SoC teamed up with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space.

The device comes with a dual-camera setup with 16MP and 20MP sensors with f/2.0 and f/2.2 aperture respectively. The camera comes with AI features going by the recent trend. The selfie camera is a 25MP sensor with 3D emojis and AI beautification. There is a Stealth 3D camera sliding mechanism that is touted to open in 0.15 seconds. It has a 3D Structured Light Technology for O-Face Recognition.

Priced at Rs. 59,990, the Find X runs Android 8.1 Oreo topped with ColorOS 5.1. It is fueled by a 3730mAh battery along with Super VOOC fast charging. It misses out on a fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port.