Realme 2 Pro to launch in India in September: Expected specifications, features, price, and more

The Realme 2 has been officially launched in India for a starting price of Rs 8,990. However, the Realme 2 seems like a lite version of the Realme 1, as the device has an underpowered processor with a low-resolution screen compared to the Realme 1.

Along with the launch of the Realme 2, the company has teased the launch of the Realme 2 Pro, which is expected to be the true successor to the Realme 1 smartphone with best-in-class specifications.

Though the Realme 2 has modern features like notch display with an 88.9% screen to body ratio, fingerprint sensor, and dual camera setup. The device is being criticised for using the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC with an HD+ (720p) IPS Liquid crystal display, whereas the Realme 1 has a more powerful Helio P60 Octa-core chipset with FHD+ (1080p) IPS LCD.

Realme 2 Pro speculated specifications

With the launch of the Realme 2 Pro, the company might overcome these issues. So, the Realme 2 Pro will have a high-resolution display (probably an FHD+ IPS LCD panel) and will be powered by either a 600 series Qualcomm chipset or the MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, which powers the Realme 1.

The smartphone is expected to offer more amount of RAM and storage compared to the Realme 2 smartphone, so, we can expect a model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage as well.

Regarding design, the Realme 2 Pro is expected to offer a similar finish as of the Realme 2, where the device is expected to provide a notch display with diamond cut back-panel. The smartphone is again likely to have a bigger battery like the Realme 2 with fast charging support and is expected to offer a USB type C port for charging and data syncing.

The Realme 2 Pro is expected to be launched in India in the month of September 2018, and the smartphone is likely to be priced at less than Rs 15,000 price mark. However, the Realme 2 Pro is expected to cost more than the Realme 1 and the Realme 2. Even the price of the base variant might start at Rs 11,999.