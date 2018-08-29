ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Realme 2 Pro to launch in India in September: Expected specifications, features, price, and more

Realme 2 Pro is likely to offer up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage

By:

Related Articles

    The Realme 2 has been officially launched in India for a starting price of Rs 8,990. However, the Realme 2 seems like a lite version of the Realme 1, as the device has an underpowered processor with a low-resolution screen compared to the Realme 1.

    Realme 2 Pro to launch in India in September: Expected specifications

    Along with the launch of the Realme 2, the company has teased the launch of the Realme 2 Pro, which is expected to be the true successor to the Realme 1 smartphone with best-in-class specifications.

    Though the Realme 2 has modern features like notch display with an 88.9% screen to body ratio, fingerprint sensor, and dual camera setup. The device is being criticised for using the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC with an HD+ (720p) IPS Liquid crystal display, whereas the Realme 1 has a more powerful Helio P60 Octa-core chipset with FHD+ (1080p) IPS LCD.

    Realme 2 Pro speculated specifications

    With the launch of the Realme 2 Pro, the company might overcome these issues. So, the Realme 2 Pro will have a high-resolution display (probably an FHD+ IPS LCD panel) and will be powered by either a 600 series Qualcomm chipset or the MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, which powers the Realme 1.

    The smartphone is expected to offer more amount of RAM and storage compared to the Realme 2 smartphone, so, we can expect a model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage as well.

    Regarding design, the Realme 2 Pro is expected to offer a similar finish as of the Realme 2, where the device is expected to provide a notch display with diamond cut back-panel. The smartphone is again likely to have a bigger battery like the Realme 2 with fast charging support and is expected to offer a USB type C port for charging and data syncing.

    The Realme 2 Pro is expected to be launched in India in the month of September 2018, and the smartphone is likely to be priced at less than Rs 15,000 price mark. However, the Realme 2 Pro is expected to cost more than the Realme 1 and the Realme 2. Even the price of the base variant might start at Rs 11,999.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 29, 2018, 10:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 29, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue