Realme 2: Everything we know from Notch display, 4230 mAh battery, Dual camera setup and more

Realme is all set for the launch of the Realme 2 in India on the 28th of August, which will be the successor to the Realme 1, which is just a four-month-old device. With the Realme 1, the brand offered a tremendous amount of value for money, and the Realme 2 is expected to take that up a notch.
From last few weeks, the company has been teasing various functionalities and the features of the Realme 2. Here are the things that we know about the Realme 2 smartphone.
Notch-display
The Realme 2 will have a display with a notch design offering a massive 88.9% screen to body ratio for an immersive smartphone experience. The device is expected to come equipped with a 6.2-inch display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. Similarly, the smartphone is speculated to feature an IPS LCD panel with FHD+ resolution.
Dual-camera
The Realme 2 will have a dual camera setup. According to rumours, the phone is expected to come with a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor to offer bokeh effect. Regarding video recording capability, the Realme 2 is expected to provide at least 1080p video recording and other exciting camera features like HDR, Depth mode, Panorama, and manual mode to tweak with the camera settings.
Big-battery
Compared to the Realme 1, the Realme 2 will offer a bigger 4230 mAh battery with supposed fast charging capability. The bigger battery is expected to last more than one day of usage on a single charge.
Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC
The Realme 1 was powered by the MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, whereas the Realme 2 will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC. As of now, there is no information about the chipset that powers the Realme 2. However, as the company has confirmed that the Realme 2 will support dual VoLTE, the smartphone is likely to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 series chipset.
Fingerprint sensor
The Realme 1 was slightly criticised as the smartphone did not fingerprint sensor. The Realme 2 will have a fingerprint sensor on the back of the smartphone along with Face Unlock using the front-facing camera.
Price
Last but not the least, the Realme 2 is expected to retain in India for less than Rs 10,000. However, do note that the high-end variant with more RAM and storage is expected to cost more than Rs 10,000.
Conclusion
Considering all these features combined with the less than Rs 10,000 price range, the Realme 2 seems like a great smartphone with an impressive set of features.