Realme 2: Everything we know from Notch display, 4230 mAh battery, Dual camera setup and more

Notch-display

The Realme 2 will have a display with a notch design offering a massive 88.9% screen to body ratio for an immersive smartphone experience. The device is expected to come equipped with a 6.2-inch display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. Similarly, the smartphone is speculated to feature an IPS LCD panel with FHD+ resolution.

Dual-camera

The Realme 2 will have a dual camera setup. According to rumours, the phone is expected to come with a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor to offer bokeh effect. Regarding video recording capability, the Realme 2 is expected to provide at least 1080p video recording and other exciting camera features like HDR, Depth mode, Panorama, and manual mode to tweak with the camera settings.

Big-battery

Compared to the Realme 1, the Realme 2 will offer a bigger 4230 mAh battery with supposed fast charging capability. The bigger battery is expected to last more than one day of usage on a single charge.

Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC

The Realme 1 was powered by the MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, whereas the Realme 2 will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC. As of now, there is no information about the chipset that powers the Realme 2. However, as the company has confirmed that the Realme 2 will support dual VoLTE, the smartphone is likely to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 series chipset.

Fingerprint sensor

The Realme 1 was slightly criticised as the smartphone did not fingerprint sensor. The Realme 2 will have a fingerprint sensor on the back of the smartphone along with Face Unlock using the front-facing camera.

Price

Last but not the least, the Realme 2 is expected to retain in India for less than Rs 10,000. However, do note that the high-end variant with more RAM and storage is expected to cost more than Rs 10,000.

Conclusion

Considering all these features combined with the less than Rs 10,000 price range, the Realme 2 seems like a great smartphone with an impressive set of features.