Realme 2 top features: Notch display, 4230 mAh battery, Face unlock and more

Notch-display

The Realme 2 has a 6.2-inch IPS Liquid Crystal Display with a notch design. However, compared to the Realme 1, the Realme 2 has an HD+ screen with a resolution of 720 x 1520 (271 PPI). The display does have a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

4230 mAh battery

The Realme 2 does have a bigger battery compared to the Realme 1, and the device does support fast charging via micro USB port, which is a bummer. As the phone has a 720p display, the device will offer better battery backup compared to the Realme 1.

Three-way security

The Realme 2 has an added layer of protection, where the smartphone offers a physical fingerprint sensor, Face Unlock, and smartphone unlock. Compared to Face Unlock and Smart Unlock, using a fingerprint sensor is the most secure way to protect its device, as the Face Unlock and Smart Unlock are based on software features.

Triple card slot

The Realme 2 has a dual SIM card slot with a dedicated micro SD card slot. So, a user can use two SIM cards along with a micro SD card at the same time without having to worry about replacing the secondary SIM card with a micro SD card.

Dual camera setup

The Realme 2 has a dual camera setup on the back of the smartphone with a 13 MP primary camera and a 2 MP depth sensor to offer portrait mode, which will enable the smartphone to capture photos with bokeh effect. The device can record 1080p videos @ 30fps and also supports other features like HDR, Panorama, and manual mode.