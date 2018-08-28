ENGLISH

Realme 2 top features: Notch display, 4230 mAh battery, Face unlock and more

Realme 2 has a Snapdragon 450 SoC, whereas the Realme 1 was powered by the Mediatek Helio P60 SoC

    The Realme 2 has been officially launched in India for a starting price of Rs 8,990 for the base variant with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage. The one with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage is also available for Rs 10,990. Unlike the Realme 1, there is no variant with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

    Realme 2 top features: Notch display, 4230 mAh battery, Face unlock

    Overall, the Realme 2 is a great-budget smartphone and is also the only smartphone under Rs 10,000 price mark with a notch display. However, compared to the Realme 1, the Realme 2 has a lower-resolution screen and has underpowered processor compared to the Realme 1. Here are the top 5 features of the Realme 2.

    Notch-display

    The Realme 2 has a 6.2-inch IPS Liquid Crystal Display with a notch design. However, compared to the Realme 1, the Realme 2 has an HD+ screen with a resolution of 720 x 1520 (271 PPI). The display does have a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

    4230 mAh battery

    The Realme 2 does have a bigger battery compared to the Realme 1, and the device does support fast charging via micro USB port, which is a bummer. As the phone has a 720p display, the device will offer better battery backup compared to the Realme 1.

    Three-way security

    The Realme 2 has an added layer of protection, where the smartphone offers a physical fingerprint sensor, Face Unlock, and smartphone unlock. Compared to Face Unlock and Smart Unlock, using a fingerprint sensor is the most secure way to protect its device, as the Face Unlock and Smart Unlock are based on software features.

    Triple card slot

    The Realme 2 has a dual SIM card slot with a dedicated micro SD card slot. So, a user can use two SIM cards along with a micro SD card at the same time without having to worry about replacing the secondary SIM card with a micro SD card.

    Dual camera setup

    The Realme 2 has a dual camera setup on the back of the smartphone with a 13 MP primary camera and a 2 MP depth sensor to offer portrait mode, which will enable the smartphone to capture photos with bokeh effect. The device can record 1080p videos @ 30fps and also supports other features like HDR, Panorama, and manual mode.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 28, 2018, 14:01 [IST]
