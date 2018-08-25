Realme 2 concept images show waterdrop design

Realme, the Oppo sub-brand is all set to launch a new smartphone in India on August 28. This will be the second smartphone from the company as the first one - the Realme 1 went official in May. There are speculations that the upcoming device will make up for the features those were missing in the Realme 1.

We have already come across several reports regarding the Realme 2. While the August 28 launch date has been officially confirmed via teasers and invites, there are reports suggesting that the smartphone will be priced under Rs. 10,000. It is touted to be the first notch display smartphone in this price bracket.

The upcoming Realme smartphone is confirmed to arrive with a 6.2-inch display, dual cameras at the rear with the lenses stacked horizontally, an 88.8% screen-to-body ratio and a Snapdragon processor. Keeping these in mind, the YouTube channel Mr Awardz has come up with a concept video of the Realme 2 giving us a glance at its looks.

Waterdrop notch According to the concept video, the smartphone will arrive with a 6.2-inch IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a FHD+ resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. The small notch trend called waterdrop design debuted with Oppo F9 Pro. It will conceal the earpiece and other sensors and show only the selfie camera. Single or dual camera? The Realme 1 was launched with a single rear camera. Now, the official teasers have hinted at the presence of a dual-camera module on the Realme 2 but the concept here shows a single camera at the rear. Now, this raises confusion regarding the camera used in the smartphone and we will get a clarity in the next few days. Processor remains unknown A recent report suggests that the upcoming Realme phone will use a Snapdragon processor but the exact chipset remains unknown. However, this concept suggests a MediaTek Helio P60 processor. And, once again, the contradiction continues. Confirmed specs and features At this point in time, there is no clarity regarding the key specifications of the smartphone. However, a recent teaser shared by the company hinted at the presence of a bigger battery, probably a 4230mAh battery with support for fast charging. And, there is confirmation that the smartphone will be exclusive to the online retailer Flipkart. Concept video Take a look at the concept video of the Realme 2 from below.