Realme 2 first sale today in India at 12 PM on Flipkart: Price, offers, discounts and more

Realme 2 will go on sale for the first time in India today exclusively via Flipkart. This smartphone was launched in less than four months of the Realme 1's launch. It comes with a slew of upgrades including a dual camera setup at its rear, a notch display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and more.

Realme 2 was launched in two variants - base variant with 3GB RAM + 32GB storage space and high-end variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage space. These variants of the smartphone are priced at Rs. 8,999 and Rs. 10,999. Notably, the device becomes the first notch display smartphone to be launched under Rs. 10,000.

Realme 2 launch offers

When it comes to the launch offers, the smartphone comes with a flat Rs. 750 discount on transactions done using HDFC Bank credit or debit card. Also, Reliance Jio offers up to Rs. 4,200 worth vouchers and 120GB of additional data to its subscribers. The is no cost EMI payment options as well. As it is a flash sale, if you want to get your hands on this smartphone, then you should hurry up as the device might go out of stock within minutes.

Realme 2 specifications

To refresh, the smartphone adorns a 6.2-inch FullView HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The screen is topped with Gorilla Glass protection. Under its hood, the device gets the power from an octa-core 1.8GHz Snapdragon 450 SoC that is teamed up with Adreno 506 GPU, 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space. There is a dedicated microSD card slot supporting up to 256GB of expandable storage.

On the imaging front, the smartphone comes with a dual camera module at its rear with a 13MP primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash and a 2MP secondary sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The selfie camera is an 8MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture. The smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo topped with ColorOS 5.1 and will get the Android 9 Pie in the coming months.

Other goodies of the smartphone include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, dual 4G VoLTE, a 3.5mm audio jack and Face Unlock. The Realme 2 gets the power from a capacious 4230mAh battery, which is much bigger than the one used by its predecessor.