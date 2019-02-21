Realme 3 will feature the iconic Diamond Cut design with a dual camera setup

ENGLISH

    By
    |

    Realme has started to tease the launch of the Realme 3, the first smartphone from Realme to launch in 2019. The Realme 3 will be the successor to the Realme 2 Pro, which was launched in late 2018.

    Realme 3 will feature the iconic Diamond Cut design with a dual camera

     

    The latest Realme 3 teaser confirms that the smartphone will feature a diamond cut back-panel, similar to the Realme 1. One major difference between the Realme 2 Pro and the Realme 3 is the placement of the primary camera setup. The Realme 3 is expected to launch in March of 2019. As of now, there is no official confirmation on the launch date or price or the features of the upcoming Realme smartphone or the Realme 3.

    Though both smartphones have dual camera setup, the Realme 3 has a vertical dual camera setup, which is similar to the Apple iPhone XS. The primary camera unit has a circular ring around the lens, which is similar to the newly launched Xiaomi Mi 9.

    Realme 3 expected specifications

    As of now, there is no official confirmation on the actual specifications of the smartphone. Considering the recent trend, the Realme 3 is expected to feature a display with 6 to 6.5-inch screen real estate with FHD+ resolution.

    As the render confirms, Realme 3 has a dual camera setup. As of now, there is no information on the exact camera implementation of these cameras. The Realme 3 is also expected to come with a high-resolution selfie camera. The smartphone is most likely to run on Android 8.1 Oreo or Android 9 Pie with a custom skin on top.

    Just like every Realme smartphones launched in the last few months, the Realme 3 is expected to be a mid-tier smartphone, expected to be priced well under Rs 20,000 price tag. Stay tuned to GizBot to know more about the features and specifications of the Realme 3.

     

    Realme 3 realme news smartphones
    Thursday, February 21, 2019, 7:00 [IST]
