    Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro India launch: Watch the live stream here

    Redmi Note 7 Pro will have a 48 MP primary camera

    By
    |

    Xiaomi India's smartphone division is all set for the launch of the most expected budget smartphones of the year. The company will launch the Redmi Note 7 and the Redmi Note 7 Pro with an all-glass design.

    Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro India launch: Watch the live stream her

     

    The Redmi Note 7 and the Redmi Note 7 Pro launch is scheduled to happen in New Delhi @ 12:00 PM, which will be streamed across the social media sites Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

    Initially, Xiaomi India was expected to launch the Redmi Note 7. Now, according to the latest development in the leakland, the company is most likely to launch the Redmi Note 7 and the "Pro" moniker of the Redmi Note 7 as well. Here is everything you need to know about the Redmi Note 7 duo smartphones.

    Redmi Note 7

    The Redmi Note 7 is the most affordable smartphone of the lot, which will feature a premium all-glass design with a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen with a water-drop notch. The smartphone will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE SoC with at least 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage.

    The Note 7 will have a dual primary camera setup with a 12 MP primary AI camera and a 5 MP depth camera. On the front, the device will have a 13 MP selfie unit with 1080p video recording capability. The base variant of the Redmi Note 7 is expected to cost Rs 9,999.

    Redmi Note 7 Pro

    With respect to design and aesthetics, the Redmi Note 7 Pro will look similar to the Redmi Note 7. The smartphone will have an all-glass design with the same water-drop notch display, protected by 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

    The Redmi Note 7 Pro is the first budget smartphone to launch in India with a whopping 48 MP primary camera with support for capturing native 48 MP images using the "pro" mode in the camera app.

     

    The Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE will power the Redmi Note 7 Pro with at least 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The company is most likely to launch the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage version of the Redmi Note 7 Pro, which is expected to cost around Rs 16,999.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 28, 2019, 7:49 [IST]
