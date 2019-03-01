Realme 3 to arrive with ColorOS 6.0; new features teased News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu ColorOS 6.0 is said to bring many new features to Realme 3.

Realme is less than a year old and the company appears to be geared up to announce a new smartphone - the Realme 3. The company has already confirmed that this device will be unveiled on March 4 at an event in Delhi. In addition to this, there are several other teasers shared on the official Twitter handle of the brand giving us a hint at what we can expect from the device.

One of the recent teasers show that the Realme 3 might arrive with the much-anticipated ColorOS 6.0 that was launched late last year. This version of the custom ROM will bring a slew of significant changes that the users have been demanding.

Realme 3 will feature ColorOS 6.0

Notably, the presence of ColorOS 6.0 out of the box is not a big surprise as the company's CEO Madhav Sheth had confirmed that the upcoming smartphones will arrive with the same. In addition to confirming this, the tweet also reveals that the ColorOS 6.0 will have an app drawer, an inbuilt Smart Assistant, a Game space, Motorbike Mode and No Boundary Concept features.

Realme has also come up with a dedicated post on its forum to talk about the new features and changes that will be brought in by the latest version of the custom ROM in detail.

Discussing about the various features, Borderless concept will have gradient backgrounds and white space so that the interface appears to be simple to use and spacious. The Game Space feature will have better UI, optimizations and new features to the existing features. The other one is App Drawer, which was demanded by users. Next is the search bar at the top that lets users quickly and easily search for an app.

Notably, ColorOS 6.0 will also have support for Smart Gestures letting users quickly launch apps or perform tasks with custom gestures. The update also has improvements related to Smart Assistant with new features and looks. Finally, there is a bike mode, which will be useful for those who ride motorcycle.