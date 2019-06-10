Nokia 8.1 Receives Price Cut Of Rs. 7,000 – Now Available Starting From Rs. 19,999 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

These days, it has become a common practice for smartphone brands to launch many new offerings and slash the pricing of the existing ones to attract buyers. HMD Global also follows this practice of slashing the cost of its devices. The latest Nokia smartphone to receive a price cut is the yesteryear flagship - Nokia 8.1.

Well, the official Nokia India website is offering a price cut on the flagship smartphone. Going by the same, both the storage configurations of the Nokia 8.1 have received a price cut of Rs. 7,000. If you were waiting to grab hold of a Nokia smartphone, then this could be the right time as the device is available starting from Rs. 19,999.

Nokia 8.1 Price Cut In India

After the latest price cut, the base variant of the Nokia smartphone with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space is now available for Rs. 19,999 via the official Nokia online store. Notably, this variant was priced at Rs. 26,999 when it was launched late last year. On the other hand, the high-end variant of the Nokia 8.1 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space was launched for Rs. 29,999 but it is available for Rs. 22,999 right now.

While the price cut of Rs. 7,000 is applicable on purchasing the device from the Nokia online store, the online retailer Amazon is offering the device at a relatively lower pricing of Rs. 19,250 for the base variant and a slightly higher pricing of Rs. 23,850 for the high-end variant.

Nokia 8.1 - Other Enticing Offers

Besides the price cut of Rs. 7,000, the official Nokia India online store is also providing other attractive offers. Buyers can avail a gift card worth Rs. 4,000 that and a one-time screen replacement on using the promo code 'MATCHDAYS'. Also, buyers will get no cost EMI for a period of nine months.

The Airtel prepaid subscribers can get up to 1TB of 4G data on recharging for Rs. 199. On the other hand, the postpaid subscribers will get 120GB of additional data, Amazon Prime subscription for a year and Netflix subscription for three months on recharging for Rs. 499.

Should You Buy Nokia 8.1 Now?

If you were waiting to grab hold of a Nokia smartphone, then this could be the right time as the device is available starting from Rs. 19,999. So, are you interested in buying this device? Do let us know the same from the comments section below.