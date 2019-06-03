Nokia 8.1 Now Available With Up To Rs. 6,000 Discount Via Amazon News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Are you interested in buying a Nokia smartphone this time? There could be many reasons for you to choose these phones but the interesting aspect is that the company is offering discounts on many of its offerings from time to time. The latest one to get the discount is Nokia 8.1. Well, the Nokia 8.1 is available at up to Rs. 6,000 discount via Amazon India.

Nokia 8.1 Discount On Amazon India

The online retailer Amazon India is offering a whopping discount of up to Rs. 6,000 on the different storage configurations of the Nokia smartphone. The base variant with 4GB RAM is available at a whopping discount of Rs. 6,000, which will take its pricing down to Rs. 21,000.

On the other hand, the high-end variant of the Nokia 8.1 with 6GB RAM is available at a discount of Rs. 4,300, which will take its pricing down to Rs. 25,699. The discounts on Amazon were first spotted by NokiaPowerUser. Notably, these discounts are similar to that of the Nokia Phones Fan Festival hosted last month.

Nokia 8.1 Price In India

Back in 2018, the Nokia 8.1 was launched in India late last year in two variants. The base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space was launched for Rs. 26,999. The high-end variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space was launched in February this year for Rs. 29,999. Since then, the device has been available via Amazon India and the official Nokia online store in Iron and Steel and Blue and Silver dual-tone colors.

Should You Buy Nokia 8.1 Now?

The highlights of the smartphone include the presence of dual cameras at its rear from Carl Zeiss. There is a 12MP primary sensor and a 13MP secondary sensor with OIS, EIS, Pro Camera UI, Bothie feature, dual-LED flash and more. Also, there is a 20MP selfie camera with 4-in-1 technology for better low-light photography. Also, there are other aspects such as PureDisplay with support for HDR10.

Right now, the mid-range market is crowded with many offerings from Chinese brands that have triple cameras and a pop-up selfie camera. But the Nokia smartphones have carved a niche for themselves in terms of durability and timely updates, thanks to the stock Android experience. So, if you are looking for a device that doesn't have any heavy customizations, which is a value for money offering, then you should not miss out this deal.