Nokia 8.1 launched in India for Rs. 26,999; sale starts from December 21

HMD Global has announced the launch of the Nokia 8.1 in India today. This is the latest smartphone from the company and comes with all the other features we have commonly seen on the other Nokia smartphones such as Nokia 7 Plus. This phone comes with Zeiss Optics, OIS and PureDisplay screen technology along with support for HDR10.

Nokia 8.1 price and availability

Nokia 8.1 is priced at Rs. 26,999 for the variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. The device will go on sale in India starting from December 21. The device is up for pre-order today itself and will be available via all the leading mobile stores in the country, the official Nokia online store and Amazon India.

Launch offers

Airtel prepaid subscribers buying the Nokia 8.1 can get 1TB of additional 4G data on eligible plans starting from Rs. 199. The postpaid subscribers of the telco can get 120GB of data, three months of Netflix subscription and one year of Amazon Prime subscription starting from Rs. 499. These offers are applicable on both the online and offline purchases.

In addition to these, there is 10% cashback on using an HDFC Bank debit or credit card on EMI transactions via Pinelabs terminals at the offline stores. Also, HMD is offering one-time screen replacement for free for the first six months in partnership with Servify.

Nokia 8.1 specifications

Nokia 8.1 runs stock Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box and belongs to the Android One programme assuring timely updates. The smartphone makes use of a 6.18-inch FHD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18.7:9 as there is a notch on top of it. On the hardware front, this smartphone makes use of an octa-core Snapdragon 710 SoC clocked at 2.2GHz, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space, which can be expanded up to 400GB using a microSD card.

When it comes to the camera department, the Nokia 8.1 comes with a dual camera setup from Zeiss optics. This camera comprises a 12MP + 13MP setup with OIS, EIS, dual LED flash, Pro Camera UI, Bothie feature and more. There is a 20MP selfie camera with 4-in-1-tech for enhanced low-light photography. It comes with a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack and other standard goodies. The device is powered by a 3500mAh battery touted to last for up to 2 days.