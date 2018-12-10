Nokia 8.1 India launch today: Top 5 features you should know

Nokia 8.1 is the global variant of the Nokia X7, which went official in China in October. Well, the device was announced globally at an event on December 5 and is all set to be launched in India later today. The launch event is slated to happen at 5:30 PM and we already know all the specifications and features. However, the pricing and availability details are to be announced by the company at the event today.

Given that the India launch is going to happen in the next few hours, we have listed out the top features of this smartphone. Take a look at the same from below.

Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box

HMD has been launching smartphones belonging to the Android One program since the advent of this year. All these phones are slated to receive the Android 9 Pie update in the coming months. In fact, a few devices have already received the update. The Nokia 8.1 is different from the others in the portfolio as it has been launched with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

PureDisplay with HDR10

Nokia 8.1 bestows a 6.18-inch FHD+ (1080x2244 pixels) PureDisplay with support for HDR10. This screen has a notch on top of it resulting in a tall aspect ratio of 18.7:9. Also, there is 81.5% screen-to-body ratio and a peak brightness of 500 nits.

Google ARCore support

A few Nokia smartphones among other brands have Google ARCore support. The company has pointed out that the Nokia 8.1 also has the support for this feature. Apart from this, there are other aspects such as Nokia Ozo surround capture.

Dual cameras with AI features

Nokia 8.1 comes with a dual camera module with Zeiss optics at its rear. It has a 12MP primary Sony IMX363 sensor with dual-tone LED flash, OIS, and f/1.8 aperture and a 13MP secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture. The rear camera comes with AI scene detection, which can detect up to 18 scenes. There is Bothie feature to shoot using both front and rear cameras. There is Pro Camera UI for several manual camera options.

AI selfie camera features

Up front, there is a 20MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. And, the selfie camera uses the pixel binding technology to combine four pixels to form a larger pixel. It also has AI studio lights, AI beauty mode, AI portrait mode, AI expressions and dual-view mode.