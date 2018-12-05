Nokia 8.1 launch live updates: Expected price, specifications, features and more

Nokia 8.1, the global variant of the Nokia X7 launched in China in October is gearing up for launch at an event in Dubai today. The event is all set to debut at 7 PM local time (8:30 PM IST). The company is speculated to launch three Nokia smartphones at the event - Nokia 8.1, Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 3.1 Plus. While the Nokia 8.1 pegged for an India launch on December 10, the other two models are already available in the country.

Expected price of upcoming Nokia phones

We are yet to know the global as well as Indian pricing of the Nokia 8.1. However, there are expectations that it might cost around Rs. 22,000 and Rs. 27,000 for the two storage configurations. Notably, the device comes with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM. We are yet to see if both the variants will be launched in the European market.

On the other hand, the Nokia 3.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus are already available in India for Rs. 10,999 and 11,499 respectively. But we are yet to know their European pricing and the same will be announced at the event to kickstart in a few hours.

Nokia 8.1 specifications

Nokia 8.1 is likely to arrive with similar specifications as the Chinese variant. In that case, it will have a 6.18-inch FHD+ display with 2246 x 1080 pixel resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. The hardware aspects comprise a 2.2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 710 SoC and support for expandable storage space as well. It will have a dual camera module at its rear with 12MP + 3MP sensors with telephoto lens and portrait mode. The selfie camera on this device is a 20MP sensor. While it has all the standard connectivity aspects, it gets the power from a 3500mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.