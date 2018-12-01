Nokia 8.1 India launch likely pegged for December 10

Earlier this week, HMD Global started sending out invites for a launch event in India on December 6. Now, the company has changed the same to December 10. And, there are expectations to witness the launch of the Nokia 8.1 in the country at the event. Even the Nokia 7.1 was likely pegged to be launched at the said date but the company suddenly launched it on Friday for a pricing of Rs. 19,999. This device will go on sale starting from December 7 in the country.

Nokia 8.1 India launch

Nokia India took to Twitter to tease a new smartphone with the hashtag 'Expect More'. It is speculated that the device will be the Nokia 8.1 as the company is yet to announce the global variant of the same. And, the teaser also hints that the upcoming smartphone will have a notch. Notably, the Nokia 8.1 comes with a 6.18-inch display and has an impressive screen space.

Nokia 8.1 price in India

As of now, there is no word regarding the pricing of this smartphone in the country. A recent leak revealed all the details of this device in the form of renders and promotional materials. However, its pricing in the Indian market remains unknown. But the speculations hint that the smartphone could be priced around Rs. 23,999. Given that the launch event is slated to happen in a few more days, we can get to know more details soon.

December 5 announcement

HMD Global is geared up to announce a new smartphone at the December 5 launch event in Dubai. While the company is mum regarding the launches that might take place, there are expectations that it could bring the Nokia 8.1 to the spotlight. Notably, this smartphone is the global variant of the Nokia X7 announced in China in September. And, a recent information revealed that this one could be the last smartphone from the brand to feature a notch on top of the display. The alleged Nokia 6.2 is likely to be launched with a no notch display.

Via: FoneArena