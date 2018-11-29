Nokia 8.1 massive leak: Official images, specifications, features and more

HMD Global is all set to unveil the Nokia 8.1 on December 5 at an event in Dubai. It is the global variant of the Nokia X7, which was unveiled in China in September. Also, it looks like this device will be launched in India alongside Nokia 7.1 at an event on December 6. This smartphone is likely to be codenamed Nokia Phoenix and we have seen several leaks regarding the same of late.

Now, a massive leak has revealed almost all the details of this smartphone except for its pricing. Well, the Nokia 8.1 aka Nokia Phoenix details have been out by a leaked marketing material with the Phoenix branding. It also has the "ExpectMore" tag line as teased by the company previously. In addition to this, the official images of the smartphone were also revealed by the promotional material. Let's take a look at these details revealed by NokiaPowerUser from below.

Nokia 8.1 specifications and features

Going by the leaked materials, the Nokia 8.1 (global variant of Nokia X7) could arrive with a 6.18-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2246 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. Under its hood, this device is believed to employ an octa-core Snapdragon 710 processor clocked at 2.2GHz. This chipset is likely to arrive with either 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage space.

On the imaging front, this upcoming Nokia smartphone will have a dual camera module at its rear with 12MP and 3MP camera sensors. The secondary sensor is said to arrive with a telephoto lens for zoom as well as portrait mode. There are speculations that the camera will have notable improvements over that of the Nokia 7 Plus making it a significant upgrade. The selfie camera is likely to be a 20MP sensor.

For the connectivity aspects, this smartphone from HMD Global is said to support dual SIM with dedicated slots, 4G VoLTE, a USB Type-C port, and Bluetooth. The device is believed to get the power from a 3500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. As it is the global variant of an existing model, there is definitely not many changes in its specifications and design.