Nokia 7.1 India launch date pegged for December 6: Expected price, specs and more

Recently, HMD Global confirmed that it will host an event in Dubai on December 5. And, there are speculations that the global variant of Nokia X7 and Nokia 2.1 Plus could be unveiled at the event. In the meantime, the company has also been teasing the launch of a new smartphone in India. Now, there is more clarity regarding the upcoming Nokia smartphone.

Well, HMD Global has started sending invites for an event on December 6 in Delhi, India. Also, has has shared teasers with the caption 'Expect more' tipping that it is all set to launch a new smartphone in the country. Earlier there were speculations that the Nokia X7 global variant could be launched in India soon but now the teasers hint that it could be accompanied by the Nokia 7.1.

For the uninitiated, the Nokia 7.1 was unveiled by the company at an event in London early in October. The smartphone was launched in Gloss Steel and Gloss Midnight Blue.

Nokia 7.1 expected price in India

The Nokia 7.1 was launched in two storage configurations. The base variant has 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM and is priced at 319 euros (approx. Rs. 25,500). The high-end variant has 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM and is priced at Rs. 349 euros (approx. Rs. 28,000). But we can get to know the final pricing only when the smartphone is launched in India next week.

Nokia 7.1 specifications and features

This Nokia smartphone is fitted with a 5.84-inch FHD+ display with HDR 10 and there is a notch at its top. The screen has a resolution of 2244 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The screen is protected using Gorilla Glass 3. At its heart, this smartphone employs a 1.8GHz Snapdragon 636 SoC based on the 14nm process. The processor is teamed up with Adreno 509 GPU, 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space. There is a microSD card slot supporting up to 400GB of additional storage space.

When it comes to the imaging aspects, this soon-to-be-launched smartphone comes with a dual camera module at its rear with a 12MP primary RGB sensor and a 5MP secondary monochrome sensor. The camera from ZEISS Optics renders fast autofocus and has f/1.8 and f/2.4 aperture respectively. At the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and 84-degree field of view.

Running Android 8.1 Oreo, this smartphone will receive the Android 9.0 Pie update just like the other smartphones in the Nokia portfolio. The other goodies of this smartphone are dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, USB Type-C 2.0, NFC, a fingerprint sensor at its rear, Nokia OZO audio, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a 3060mAh battery with support for fast charging.