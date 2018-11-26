Nokia X7 India launch confirmed: First smartphone in the country with the Snapdragon 710 SoC

It is now official that the HMD Global is all set to launch the Nokia X7 in India, which could launch in the country as the Nokia 8.1. The company has started to tease the launch of a new smartphone with a notch display on various social media platform.

#ExpectMore

The company has posted a new tweet with the hashtag "The picture's about to get rosy with an epic viewing experience. Get ready to #ExpectMore", which affirms the launch of the Nokia 8.1 in India, as the Nokia X7 or the Nokia 8.1 is the only smartphone from the company with a rosy/rose color finish.

The teaser also hints towards the display with a notch design, which is again, one of the attributes of the Nokia X7 or the Nokia 8.1.

The picture's about to get rosy with an epic viewing experience. Get ready to #ExpectMore pic.twitter.com/Tj5XfNuN0h — Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) November 23, 2018

Nokia X7 or Nokia 8.1 specifications

The Nokia X7 or the Nokia 8.1 comes with a 6.18-inch HDR enabled IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 2340 x 1080, offering an 18.7:9 aspect ratio with 2.5D curved tempered glass protection.

The phone offers a premium build quality with a metallic mid-frame and a glass sandwich design. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 is the chipset that powers the smartphone, which makes the Nokia 8.1, one of the first smartphones to launch in India with the Qualcomm's 700 tier chipset with improved CPU and GPU performance compared to the Qualcomm's 600 tier chipset.

The Nokia 8.1 comes with either 4/6 GB RAM with 64/128 GB internal storage with a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion with dual SIM card capability with dual LTE and VoLTE support.

The Nokia 8.1 has a "Zeiss" branded dual camera setup on the back with a 12 MP primary sensor with 1.4-micron pixel size and optical image stabilization with a 13 MP fixed focus sub sensor. On the front, the device has a 20 MP selfie camera.

The device houses a 3500 mAh Li-ion battery with support for 18W fast charging via USB type C port, and the smartphone also has a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack as well. This is also the first Nokia smartphone to run on Android 9 Pie right out of the box.

The base variant of the Nokia X7 or the Nokia 8.1 with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage retails in China for 1699 Yuan (Rs 17,500), and the smartphone is expected to be priced around Rs 18,000 in India.