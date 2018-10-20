Nokia 8.1 with Snapdragon 710 and Android 9 Pie spotted on Geekbench

HMD Global has just made a few announcements including the Nokia X7 (aka Nokia 7.1 Plus) and Nokia 7.1. Now, it looks like the company is prepping another smartphone likely dubbed Nokia 8.1. From the moniker, we can infer that could be an upgraded model to the Nokia X7 launched recently in China.

Well, the alleged Nokia 8.1 has been spotted on the Geekbench database. It appears to be a mid-range smartphone, which could be classified as a gaming device. Despite being a mid-range phone, it runs the Android 9.0 Pie, which is quite interesting. It appears to share a few specifications with the Nokia 7.1 Plus.

Nokia 8.1 Plus on Geekbench

According to the benchmark listing spotted by AndroidPure, the upcoming HMD Global smartphone might arrive with the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC clocked at 1.7GHz. It appears to be paired with 4GB RAM and run Android 9 Pie out of the box. There are speculations that the smartphone could be launched in a 6GB RAM variant as well.

When it comes to the benchmark scores, the Nokia 8.1 appears to have scored 1841 points in the single-core test and 5807 points in the multi-core test. Besides these aspects, there is no word regarding what we can expect from this upcoming Nokia smartphone.

Unlikely to be a flagship device

Though the Nokia 8.1 moniker makes us believe that it could be a flagship smartphone as the company already has the Nokia 8 and Nokia 8 Sirocco flagship models, the specifications revealed by Geekbench suggests it will be a mid-ranger. However, it is still intriguing to see that it is fueled by Android 9 Pie out of the box as it is likely a mid-tier smartphone.

Notably, this is the first time that we are coming across leaks and speculations regarding the Nokia 8.1. We can get to know more details only when there are further leaks regarding the device. Until then, we need to take this as a dose of skepticism.