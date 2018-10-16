Nokia X7 announced with Snapdragon 710 SoC; price starts Rs. 18,000

HMD Global has announced the Nokia X7, the latest mid-range smartphone in the X series of phones in China. Notably, the global variant of this smartphone is expected to be dubbed Nokia 7.1 Plus. This smartphone comes with several highlights including a notch display, AI camera capabilities, a glass back, and a capacious battery with fast charging support.

As the other Nokia smartphones launched this year, this one also runs Android 8.1 Oreo and can be upgraded to Android 9.0 Pie. It also uses dual cameras at its rear with Zeiss optics. And, there is a whole lot of AI capabilities.

Nokia X7 specifications

Nokia X7 bestows a 6.18-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2246 x 1080 pixels. As there is a wide notch on top of the display, the aspect ratio of the screen is 18.7:9. The screen comes with DCI-P3 wide color gamut and support for HDR video playback.

On the hardware front, the Nokia smartphone uses an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor based on the 10nm process. It is paired with Adreno 616 GPU, 4GB RAM/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage space. The storage space can be expanded up to 400GB using a microSD card as there is a hybrid dual SIM slot.

When it comes to the photography department, the Nokia X7 comes with a dual camera module at its rear. It has a 12MP primary Sony IMX363 sensor with dual-tone LED flash, OIS, and f/1.8 aperture and a 13MP secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture. Up front, there is a 20MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. The rear camera comes with AI scene detection, which can detect up to 18 scenes. And, the selfie camera uses the pixel binding technology to combine four pixels to form a larger pixel. It also has AI studio lights, AI beauty mode, AI portrait mode, AI expressions and dual-view mode.

The other goodies on board the Nokia X7 include dual 4G VolTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Nokia OZO stereo audio recording, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. A 3500mAh battery powers the smartphone along with fast charging.

Nokia X7 price and availability

Nokia X7 has been announced in Red, Dark Blue, Silver and Midnight Black colors. When it comes to the pricing, the 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM variant is priced at 1699 yuan (approx. Rs. 18,000), 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM variant is priced at 1999 yuan (approx. Rs. 21,300) and the high-end variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM is priced at Rs. 26,600). The sale will debut on October 23 in China and there is no word regarding its global release.