ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Nokia 7.1 Plus with Mega Display might soon launch in India with Snapdragon 710 SoC

Nokia 7.1 Plus is expected to come with a 6.18-inch display

By

Related Articles

    HMD Global recently launched the Nokia 7.1, which is the first 7 series smartphone from Nokia with an HDR display. And now, the company has started to tease the launch of a new smartphone. According to the latest reports and speculations, the company is most likely to launch the Nokia 7.1 Plus.

    Nokia 7.1 Plus with Mega Display might soon launch in India

    The recent teaser of the alleged Nokia 7.1 Plus is particular about the display of the phone. According to the teaser, the upcoming smartphone from Nokia will have a "Mega Display" to see the "Big Picture". The teaser hints that the Nokia 7.1 Plus is likely to come with a display bigger than 6-inch with a higher screen to body ratio.

    The teaser of the Nokia 7.1 Plus also reveals that the smartphone is likely to have a dual camera, placed vertically on the back of the smartphone. However, the teaser lacks additional details about the smartphone.

    Nokia 7.1 Plus specifications

    According to the leaks, the Nokia 7.1 Plus will come with a 6.18-inch IPS LCD screen with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Under the hood, the smartphone will be running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC with at least 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

    Back to the camera, the smartphone will have dual sensors at the back with a 12 MP primary sensor and a 13 MP secondary depth sensor. This camera setup is likely to offer similar functionalities as of the Nokia 7 Plus. However, the Nokia 7.1 Plus is expected to offer additional functionalities as well. The smartphone is likely to come with a 20 MP selfie camera with 1080p video recording capability.

    The smartphone is expected to come with a 3400 mAh battery, which is slightly less than the 3700 mAh battery found on the Nokia 7 Plus. Albeit, the smartphone is likely to offer fast charging via USB type C port with a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

    Lastly, the Nokia 7.1 Plus is likely to run on Android 8.1 Oreo under Android One branding, and the device will be updated to Android 9 Pie after the launch with additional features like Digital well being.

    In terms of pricing, the Nokia 7 Plus was launched in India for Rs 25,999, and the Nokia 7.1 Plus is expected to retail at a similar price tag. The Nokia 7.1 Plus will cost Rs 25,999 for the base variant.

    Story first published: Monday, October 8, 2018, 9:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 8, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue