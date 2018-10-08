Nokia 7.1 Plus with Mega Display might soon launch in India with Snapdragon 710 SoC

HMD Global recently launched the Nokia 7.1, which is the first 7 series smartphone from Nokia with an HDR display. And now, the company has started to tease the launch of a new smartphone. According to the latest reports and speculations, the company is most likely to launch the Nokia 7.1 Plus.

The recent teaser of the alleged Nokia 7.1 Plus is particular about the display of the phone. According to the teaser, the upcoming smartphone from Nokia will have a "Mega Display" to see the "Big Picture". The teaser hints that the Nokia 7.1 Plus is likely to come with a display bigger than 6-inch with a higher screen to body ratio.

The teaser of the Nokia 7.1 Plus also reveals that the smartphone is likely to have a dual camera, placed vertically on the back of the smartphone. However, the teaser lacks additional details about the smartphone.

Nokia 7.1 Plus specifications

According to the leaks, the Nokia 7.1 Plus will come with a 6.18-inch IPS LCD screen with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Under the hood, the smartphone will be running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC with at least 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

Back to the camera, the smartphone will have dual sensors at the back with a 12 MP primary sensor and a 13 MP secondary depth sensor. This camera setup is likely to offer similar functionalities as of the Nokia 7 Plus. However, the Nokia 7.1 Plus is expected to offer additional functionalities as well. The smartphone is likely to come with a 20 MP selfie camera with 1080p video recording capability.

The smartphone is expected to come with a 3400 mAh battery, which is slightly less than the 3700 mAh battery found on the Nokia 7 Plus. Albeit, the smartphone is likely to offer fast charging via USB type C port with a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Lastly, the Nokia 7.1 Plus is likely to run on Android 8.1 Oreo under Android One branding, and the device will be updated to Android 9 Pie after the launch with additional features like Digital well being.

In terms of pricing, the Nokia 7 Plus was launched in India for Rs 25,999, and the Nokia 7.1 Plus is expected to retail at a similar price tag. The Nokia 7.1 Plus will cost Rs 25,999 for the base variant.