Nokia 7.1 Plus will launch on 16th of October for Rs 27,000 with Snapdragon 710 SoC

HMD Global is all set for the launch of the Nokia X7 in China, which is expected to launch in the international markets as the Nokia 7.1 Plus, which will be the successor to the Nokia 7 Plus. The smartphone will be launched officially on the 16th of October, and the device will be available from 23rd of October.

According to the listing on China Telecom, the Nokia 7.1 Plus will cost 2700 Yuan in China, which translates to Rs 27,000 in India. The smartphone is expected to cost a bit more in Europe at 400 Euros. Here are the features and specifications of the Nokia 7.1 Plus or the Nokia X7, as per the China Telecom listing.

Nokia 7.1 Plus specifications

The Nokia 7.1 Plus will come with a 6.18-inch TFT IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass on top. Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC with a maximum clock speed of 2.2 GHz, coupled with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The smartphone will have a dual camera set up at the back with a 12 MP wide-angle lens and a 13 MP telephoto lens, similar to the one seen on the Nokia 7 Plus. The Nokia 7.1 Plus will also have a 20 MP selfie camera. With respect to camera features, the Nokia 7.1 Plus will offer portrait mode, 2x optical zoom, 4k video recording capability, and lot more.

The Nokia 7.1 Plus will have a 3500 mAh Li-ion sealed battery with a USB type C port for charging and data syncing, along with a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack on top. The smartphone will run on Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box, and the device will be updated to Android 9 Pie by the end of 2018.

As the Nokia 7.1 Plus will first launch in China as the Nokia X7, there is no Android One branding. However, the Nokia 7.1 Plus will launch in international markets as an Android One device for seamless software and security updates.

