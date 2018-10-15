Nokia 5.1 Plus might get Android 9.0 Pie update by the end of 2018

HMD Global is one of the few smartphone brands that is committed to rolling out timely OS updates and security patches to its smartphones. The Nokia smartphones run stock Android and belong to the Android One program. Eventually, these phones will get two years of OS updates. Confirming the same, the company already rolled out the Android Pie update to a few of its offerings.

Earlier this month, the update roadmap for four smartphones was leaked online. Going by the same, the Nokia 6.1 and Nokia 6.1 Plus will get the Android 9.0 Pie update in October and the Nokia 8 and Nokia 8 Sirocco will receive the same in November. And, the Nokia 7 Plus has already received the Pie update. Now, it looks like the Nokia 5.1 Plus will also be added to this list.

Nokia 5.1 Plus Android 9 Pie update

As of now, there has been no official confirmation regarding the rollout of the Pie update to the Nokia 5.1 Plus. A recent tweet by Juho Sarvikas via NokiaPowerUser suggests the Nokia 5.1 Plus will receive the Android 9.0 Pie update by the end of 2018. Though there is no word regarding when exactly the update might happen, it is confirmed that the update is on its way.

Nokia 5.1 Plus price and specs

Nokia 5.1 Plus was launched in India late last month for Rs. 10,999. The device is up for grabs via Flipkart and the official Nokia online store. From the review, we get to know that the affordable premium looking smartphone manages to deliver good gaming performance and AI capabilities. It has a contemporary design and a solid build.

The device comes with a glass build and adorns a notch on top of the screen, which renders a massive screen space. There is a dual-camera module at its rear and a selfie camera with AI capabilities. The device also comes with attractive offers such as Rs. 1,800 instant cashback and 240GB of additional data for 12 months on doing either Rs. 199, Rs. 249 or Rs. 448 recharge.

It is interesting that the Nokia smartphone priced at Rs. 10,999 is all set to receive the update taking it to the latest version of the OS. Notably, it will become one of the few smartphones in this price point to get the Pie update.