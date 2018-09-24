Nokia 5.1 Plus launched in India for Rs. 10,999; sale debuts on October 1

Finally, Nokia 5.1 Plus gets a price tag in India. The device was launched in the country alongside the Nokia 6.1 Plus in August. Today, it has been announced that this smartphone will be available at Rs. 10,999 exclusively via Flipkart and the official Nokia online store. It has also been revealed that the sale will debut on October 1. Until then, interested buyers can pre-book the smartphone.

The Nokia 5.1 Plus is touted to deliver impressive gaming performance and arrive with AI capabilities. The device also looks great with a contemporary design and quality build. You can check out our first impressions to know more details.

Specifications and features

This new Nokia smartphone flaunts a notch on top of the display and there is a glass build with a plastic frame. The device adorns a 5.8-inch HD+ display with a notch on top, a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9.

Under its hood, there is a MediaTek Helio P60 SoC teamed up with Mali-G72 GPU and 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space. The global variant of the smartphone has another variant - 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space but the same is yet to be launched in India. There is a microSD card slot supporting up to 400GB of additional storage.

For imaging, there is a dual camera module at the rear with 13MP + 5MP sensors with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF and LED flash. There is an 8MP selfie camera with 80.4-degree wide-angle lens and f/2.2 aperture. As the device runs stock Android Oreo and belongs to the Android One program, it will receive the Android Pie update in the coming months. It gets the power from a 3060mAh battery.

Price, colors and launch offers

Nokia 5.1 Plus is priced at Rs. 10,999 and the sale debuts October 1 via Flipkart and the official Nokia online store. It has been launched in Gloss Midnight Blue and Gloss Black colors.

When it comes to the launch offers, the Airtel customers will get Rs. 1,800 instant cashback and 240GB of additional data for a period of 12 months on recharging with Rs. 199, Rs. 249 and Rs. 448 prepaid plans.