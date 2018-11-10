Nokia 8.1 coming next year with Google's ARCore support

HMD Global has been fairly active this year and has launched a number of Nokia smartphones for the masses. Now, the Finnish smartphone manufacturer is working toward another smartphone which is expected to hit the shelves next year. The smartphone which is in works is the Nokia 8.1 and the device will support Google's ARCore platform.

The upcoming Nokia 8.1 will be a global version of the Nokia X7, which the company had launched in China last month. It was earlier expected that the company might rename the device as Nokia 7.1 Plus before it was launched for the global market. However, as per a tweet b a tipster Nokia anew, the new name Nokia 8.1 was suggested by HMD Chief Product officer Juho Sarvikas.

The Nokia 8.1 was earlier spotted on Geekbench confirming the smartphone will run on an octa-core Snapdragon 710 processor. The device was recently spotted by NokiaPowerUser in the updated list of smartphones which support Google augmented reality (AR) platform. The device spotted does not have any mention of the specifications and features which it will offer, however, considering the Geekbench listing it would be safe to assume that the smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 710 SoC.

Nokia 8.1 specifications and features:

As per the Geekbench listing, the upcoming Nokia 8.1 will ship with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. The listing further reveals that the smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 710 processor which will be paired with 4GB of RAM. This suggests that the smartphone will be a mid-range offering by the Finnish smartphone manufacturer. It is also expected that the company might also introduce a 6GB variant of the Nokia 8.1. It remains to be seen what all new features the device will offer.

On the other hand, the Nokia X7 which was launch last month packs a taller 6.18-inch FHD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:7:9. Powering the smartphone is a same Snapdragon 710 SoC which is expected t power the Nokia 8.1 as well. The device is available in 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage, 6GB RAM/64GB storage, 6GB RAM/128GB inbuilt storage options. The internal storage is further expandable up to 400GB via microSD card.