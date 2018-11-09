Nokia join hands with Infosys to digitize organizations using artificial intelligence

Finnish mobile telecom network maker Nokia has joined hands with IT services firm Infosys to develop solutions powered by new-age technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).

The partnership will help drive digital transformation in a wide array of enterprises and industries, addressing vertical markets, including transportation, energy and manufacturing, media and entertainment, and education, Nokia said.

This collaboration will couple technology, products, and services from Nokia with platform solutions, engineering, and operations management expertise from Infosys, it added.

The goal of the strategic alliance is to help enterprises digitalize their operations by applying the latest in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and lean management coupled with the ubiquitous connectivity offered by today's mobile broadband and Internet of Things (IoT) networks, the statement said.

As part of the collaboration, the two companies are developing solutions designed to address the specific needs of particular customer sets.

Among the initial focus areas is the development of digital asset management solutions for the industrial environment that will give enterprises a deeper understanding of the behavior of critical enterprise systems, enabling them to more effectively anticipate maintenance and operational requirements.

Anand Swaminathan, SVP and Global Industry Leader - CMT at Infosys, said: "Our strategic alliance with Nokia aims at resolving some of these challenges to help customers stay competitive in a highly evolving world, leveraging ubiquitous connectivity to operate as digital enterprises in a hyper-connected economy."

The alliance agreement supports Nokia's strategy of expanding its customer base outside of the traditional telecommunications sphere, a key focus of the company's diversification efforts. It also highlights Infosys' role as a global leader in digital transformation by providing end-to-end, next-generation business solutions to vertical enterprises.

Laurent Le Gourrierec, head of Strategic Partnerships at Nokia, said: "The unique strengths of our two companies put us in an ideal position to take advantage of the wave of digital transformation that is sweeping the manufacturing, energy and transportation markets and other major industries."