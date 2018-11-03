Nokia 7 Plus latest update makes the device more secure for end-users

HMD Global, the Finnish smartphone manufacturer affiliated with Nokia has recently rolled out a new update for the Nokia 7 Plus smartphone. The company is known for rolling out timely updates for its smartphones and apart from the new patch for Nokia 7 Plus the company has also rolled out a stable Android 9 Pie update for the Nokia 6.1 Plus. The company has also confirmed that it will be releasing the stable Android 9 Pie update for the other Nokia smartphones including Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 smartphones.

The new update released for the Nokia 7 Plus brings is said to bring along the October Android Security patch for the Nokia 7 Plus. As per NPU, the latest update for the Nokia 7 Plus weighs 109.2 MB and the company has started rolling out the update for the devices in India as well as Sri Lanka. The new update brings along fixes for various exposures which are found in the system, framework and media framework. The update also brings a fix for a critical vulnerability which gave the ability to an attacker to execute arbitrary code within the context of privileged process, compromising the security of the device.

As mentioned earlier, the new update for the Nokia 7 Plus is available for all the devices in India and Sri Lanka and it the that the update will make its way to the other regions soon. If you own a Nokia 7 Plus and have not received the update yet, you can always check for the update manually. The procedure to check for the update manually is fairly simple all you need to do is head to the Settings > Other > Software Update.

To recall, the Nokia 7 Plus sports a 6.0-inch IPS LCD display which has a screen resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels. There is Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top for added screen protection. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC paired with Adreno 512 GPU and 4GB of RAM. The smartphone is available in 64GB of inbuilt storage which can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card. This entire package is backed by a decent 3,800mAh Li-Ion battery.