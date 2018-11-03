Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro with Android 9.0 Pie spotted on Geekbench; MIUI 10 update imminent

Xiaomi introduced the MIUI 10 custom ROM back in May alongside its flagship smartphones in the Mi 8 lineup. While the Mi 8 smartphones are yet to be released globally, the company did announce a few more variants of these smartphones including the Mi 8 Pro. After the announcement of the device recently in China, the same was launched in Taiwan as well.

Though there is no word regarding when we can expect the Mi 8 Pro to be launched in the global markets, it looks like it will get an update soon. Well, the Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro was launched with Android Oreo topped with MIUI 10 out of the box. Now, it has been spotted on the Geekbench website with Android 9.0 Pie via MySmartPrice.

MIUI 10 update based on Android 9 Pie

Recently, Xiaomi teased the Android Pie based MIUI 10 update for the Mi 8 and Mi 8 SE. Going by the same, we can expect the same to be rolled out to the Mi 8 Pro as well. As the benchmark website shows the date as November 1, the company could be testing the build on the device. And, there is no confirmation regarding when we can expect the update to be rolled out. This doesn't come as a surprise as the device is listed as one of the first tier smartphones to get the MIUI 10 Android Pie update rollout schedule.

After the rollout of the update, this smartphone will get features such as a redesigned recents menu, improved camera capabilities and AI-powered preloading of apps. The same update has already been rolled out for Mi Mix 2S.

Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro specifications

To refresh its specifications, the Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro adorns a 6.21-inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution 2240 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18.7:9. This smartphone has an in-display fingerprint sensor, which is touted to be 29% faster and 8.8% more accurate than the Mi 8 Explorer Edition.

Under its hood, the Xiaomi flagship model employs an octa-core Snapdragon 845 SoC teamed up with Adreno 630 GPU. It comes with either 6GB or 8GB RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 internal storage space. It comes with a dual camera module at its rear. There is a 12MP primary Sony IMX363 sensor with 26mm wide-angle lens, dual-tone LED flash, 4-axis OIS, f/1.8 aperture, 4K video recording and optical zoom. The secondary camera is a 12MP Samsung S5K3M3 sensor with 2x zoom and f/2.4 aperture. The selfie camera is a 20MP sensor with real-time AI portraits.

The other aspects of this smartphone include a pressure sensitive fingerprint sensor, IR Face Unlock, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, USB Type-C port and GPS. It gets the power from a 3000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 4+.