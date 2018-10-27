Official list of Xiaomi smartphones to get Android 9 Pie update

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Xiaomi has almost done with the smartphone launches in 2018, the company started the year with the flagship Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S, and on the October 25th, the company launched the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3, which seems like the last flagship smartphone from the company to launch in 2018.
And now, the company has officially released the list of smartphones, that will receive Android 9 Pie or Android 8.1 Oreo update. Do note that, these smartphones will receive the following update with MIUI 10 skin on top.
List of Xiaomi smartphones to receive Android 9 Pie update
- Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S
- Xiaomi Mi 8
- Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition
- Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 8 SE
- Xiaomi Mi Max 3
On a side note, Xiaomi has also confirmed that the Poco F1 will also Android 9 Pie update with MIUI 10 for Poco. As of now, there is no information on the Android 9 Pie update for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro or the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro (launched in the international market).
List of Xiaomi smartphones to receive Android 8 Oreo update
- Xiaomi Redmi 5A
- Xiaomi Redmi 5
- Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus
- Xiaomi Mi 5X
This again confirms that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (which runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425) will not receive Android 8 Oreo update.
The company has also released the list of smartphones that have been updated to Android 8 Oreo.
- Xiaomi Mi MIX
- Xiaomi Mi MIX 2
- Xiaomi Mi 5
- Xiaomi Mi 5S
- Xiaomi Mi 5S Plus
- Xiaomi Mi 6
- Xiaomi Mi Note 2
- Xiaomi Mi Note 3
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 5