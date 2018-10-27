ENGLISH

Official list of Xiaomi smartphones to get Android 9 Pie update

Mi MIX 3 is one of the first Xiaomi smartphones to launch with Android 9 Pie.

    Xiaomi has almost done with the smartphone launches in 2018, the company started the year with the flagship Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S, and on the October 25th, the company launched the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3, which seems like the last flagship smartphone from the company to launch in 2018.

    And now, the company has officially released the list of smartphones, that will receive Android 9 Pie or Android 8.1 Oreo update. Do note that, these smartphones will receive the following update with MIUI 10 skin on top.

    List of Xiaomi smartphones to receive Android 9 Pie update

    On a side note, Xiaomi has also confirmed that the Poco F1 will also Android 9 Pie update with MIUI 10 for Poco. As of now, there is no information on the Android 9 Pie update for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro or the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro (launched in the international market).

    List of Xiaomi smartphones to receive Android 8 Oreo update

    • Xiaomi Redmi 5A
    • Xiaomi Redmi 5
    • Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus
    • Xiaomi Mi 5X

    This again confirms that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (which runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425) will not receive Android 8 Oreo update.

    The company has also released the list of smartphones that have been updated to Android 8 Oreo.

    • Xiaomi Mi MIX
    • Xiaomi Mi MIX 2
    • Xiaomi Mi 5
    • Xiaomi Mi 5S
    • Xiaomi Mi 5S Plus
    • Xiaomi Mi 6
    • Xiaomi Mi Note 2
    • Xiaomi Mi Note 3
    • Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro
    • Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
    This list from Xiaomi still lacks some of the most popular smartphones like the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 and the Xiaomi Mi MAX 2. The company might include additional smartphones to the list in the upcoming days. Is your smartphone is listed to receive Android 8 Oreo or Android 9 Pie update?

    Story first published: Saturday, October 27, 2018, 7:26 [IST]
