Xiaomi launches flagship Mi 8 Pro in Taiwan

Xiaomi, the Chinese tech giant is all set to launch its flagship smartphone the Mi 8 Pro outside China. Xiaomi has launched the Mi 8 Pro in China only a couple of weeks ago which makes it the latest offering by the company. Now, Xiaomi plans to launch the Mi 8 Pro outside China and has released the Mi 8 Pro in Taiwan. The flagship device by the tech giant is an upgraded version of the Xiaomi Mi 8 and it packs some top-notch features such as an in-display fingerprint scanner among others.

As for the pricing and availability, the Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro is available in two RAM variants including an 8GB RAM variant and a 6GB RAM variant both of which are paired with 128GB of internal storage. The 8GB RAM variant is expected to be priced at NT$15,999 (Rs 38, 155 approx), whereas, the 6GB+128GB variant will be available for a price tag of NT$14,210 (Rs 33, 905 approx). The smartphone will be up for grabs online on Mi Store and Xiaomi Mall. As for the availability of the device in India, it is expected that the device will be launched on 28 November 2018.

Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro Specs:

The Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro packs a 6.21-inch Super AMOLED display which has a notch on top and offers a screen resolution of 2248 x 1080 pixels. Powering the Mi 8 Pro is a Qualcomm's high-end Snapdragon 845 SoC which is paired with Adreno 630 GPU to take care of all the graphics. As mentioned above, the smartphone is available in two RAM variants including 8GB RAM and 6GB RAM variants. The device comes with 128GB of onboard storage which is not further expandable. The Mi 8 Pro runs on Android 8.1 Oreo based on MIUI 10.

For imaging, the Mi 8 Pro makes use of a dual rear camera setup comprising of dual 12MP sensors with OIS and optical zoom. Up front, there is a 20Mp camera with a wide f/2.0 aperture to capture selfies. The smartphone is backed by a 3,000mAh battery which also has a support for fast charging technology.