Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 key specs leak: Snapdragonn 855, 5G, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage and more

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 is the next big smartphone to be launched by the Chinese company. This upcoming flagship smartphone is all set to be announced on October 25 in the country. We have already been coming across several specifications and features, thanks to the official teasers shared by the company. With only two more days left for the announcement, we have a Chinese tipster share an image shedding light on the complete specifications of this smartphone.

Going by the image shared on Weibo via Droidholic, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 will be the first smartphone to make use of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. Well, this chipset is pegged to be announced in December this year. The highlight is that it is expected to be based on the 7nm process. There are claims that this chipset could be dubbed Snapdragon 8150 but it sounds like a speculation.

Given that Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S is one of the first smartphones to use the Snapdragon 845 SoC, we can believe that the Mi Mix 3 will be the first device to employ its successor. Adding to the speculation, we have seen a report in the post that the upcoming Xiaomi flagship will be powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 specifications leak

Besides the Snapdragon 855 SoC, it looks like the Mi Mix 3 will use 8GB RAM and 256GB default storage space. For the imaging purpose, this smartphone could make use of a dual-camera module with a 20MP primary sensor and a 16MP secondary sensor. Recently, we came across a report suggesting that the Mi Mix 3 will have a 24MP dual front cameras with support for 960fps slow-motion video recording capability.

The image further points out that there will be a 6.4-inch display with a FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The device is likely to make use of a 3850mAh battery along with support for 7.5W wireless charging and fast wireless charging technology.

Previous reports have suggested that there will be a special edition model featuring an in-display fingerprint sensor. Also, the Mi Mix 3 is teased to be the world's first smartphone to feature 10GB RAM and 5G connectivity support. We can get further information as the device is unveiled on October 25.