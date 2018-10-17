Asus starts rolling out Android 8.1 Oreo update with ZenUI 5.0 for ZenFone 4 Max

Asus is expected to launch the Asus ZenFone 4 Max in India in December this year. The smartphone had been already launched in Russia back in July last year along with a price tag of RUB 13,900 (Rs 15,601 approximately). Now, the Taiwanese tech brand has started rolling out Android 8.1 Oreo along with ZenUI 5.0 for the ZenFone 4 Max.

The new update for the Asus ZenFone 4 Max comes only a few days later the official rollout of Android 8.1 Oreo update for the Asus ZenFone 4 selfie. The update was announced via ZenTalk forums, and as per the announcement the Android 8.1 Oreo update is being rolled out in phases and it comes with the software version 15.2016.1809.412 for the ZenFone 4 Max (ZC554KL).

The latest update brings along some standard Android Oreo features to the device such as Smart Text Selection, Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode, Notification Dots, and Password Autofill feature and more. As mentioned earlier, the new update also brings ZenUI 5.0 related changes such as Smart Screen On, Suggested Apps, Face Unlock, and Game Ginnie among others.

The update is being rolled out in a phased out manner, therefore, it might take some days before the OTA update makes its way to all the available devices. However, if you own an Asus ZenFone 4 Max and have not received OTA update yet, you can always check for the update manually. To check for the update manually all you need to do is head to the Settings > System > System update.

Asus ZenFone 4 Max specs and features:

The Asus ZenFone 4 Max packs a 5.5-inch full-HD display which offers a screen resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels. There is a 2.5D Gorilla Glass on top for screen protection. For imaging, the smartphone makes use of a dual-rear camera setup with both the primary and secondary lens being 13MP and have a f/2.0 aperture. Up front, there is an 8MP with a wider f2.2 aperture.

Powering the Asus ZenFone 4 Max is either a quad-core Snapdragon 425 SoC or an octa-core Snapdragon 430 SoC which is paired with 4GB of RAM. The device has a built-in storage capacity of 64GB which can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card. The device is backed by a huge 5,000 mAh battery which comes with fast charging support.