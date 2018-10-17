ENGLISH

Motorola G5S Plus starts receiving Android 8.1 Oreo update in India

The update being rolled out is 1.2GB in size and the build number is OPS28.65-36.

    Motorola had launched the Moto G5S back in August last year and had priced the device at Rs 13,999 in India. Now, almost a year later the company has started rolling out the Android 8.1 Oreo update for the smartphone. Notably, the smartphone has skipped the Android 8.0 Oreo and is directly getting the Android 8.1 Oreo update. This information was spotted on Motorola's support page.

    A number of users in the country have reportedly started receiving the latest Android Oreo update on their respective smartphones. Also, the update appears to be currently rolling out for the Indian version of the smartphones only and it is expected that the other regions will begin receiving the update over the period of coming weeks.

    The Motorola's support page doesn't list any specific changelog apart from a June 2018 security patch.  The update being rolled out is 1.2GB in size and the build number is OPS28.65-36.The new update brings along some new features such as picture-in-picture mode, faster boot loading, revamped power menu, Notification Dots, autofill password manager, and others. The update also brings along some bug fixes and stability improvements.

    As for availability, the new update is being rolled out in a phased manner, so it might take some time for the update to make its way to all the devices. If in case you own a Moto G5S Plus and have not yet received the OTA update notification, you can always check for the update manually. For this, you need to head over to the settings and check for the software update.

    Motorola G5S Plus specifications:

    The Motorola Moto G5S Plus packs a 5.2 inches IPS LCD display which offers a screen resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels. The display has a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top for added screen protection. For optics, the device makes use of a 16MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera to capture selfies and to make video calls.

    Powering the smartphone is an entry-level octa-core Snapdragon 430 CPU which is paired with either 3GB of RAM and 32GB of built-in storage, or 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The onboard storage is further expandable up to 128GB via microSD card.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 17, 2018, 12:00 [IST]
