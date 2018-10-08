How to use Moto actions in Motorola One Power budget smartphone

How to use Moto actions:

Accessing and using Moto Actions feature is fairly simple. To access and adjust the Moto Actions, all you need to do is go to the menu of your Motorola device and select the "M" icon. Once you click on the Moto (M) icon, you will be prompted that the device needs to access your contacts to provide a personalized experience. Once you continue, you will get the option to select Moto Actions and Moto Display. From this screen, you can select the ‘Moto Actions' tab to enable the gestures for the respective activities.

Moto Actions functions:

Motorola had introduced the Moto Actions feature with the Moto G 3rd Generation. Since then this feature is available on most of the Motorola devices. and as mentioned earlier it Moto Actions allow you s the users to perform a specific set of tasks with the help of simple gestures. This makes it quite easy for the users to carry on with certain tasks without the need of opening any specific app or feature. Let's quickly have a look at the gestures that we get with the Moto Actions.

Double Karate chop to activate LED torch:

As the name suggests, the double karate chop gesture allows you to turn on the torch on the Moto One Power. You might already be aware of this gesture and probably have used it if you owned any Motorola device. In this set of Moto Actions, all you need to do is shake the device twice in order to turn on the torch of the smartphone. This feature is pretty useful in dark light situations when you need the torchlight to see around. The gestures could be like a firm handshake or small and fast flicks of a whip.

Twist for quick capture:

In this set of Moto Actions, you can easily open the camera app with a simple gesture and without the need of unlocking your device. All you need to do is twist your wrist twice like you would accelerate your bike or open a doorknob. This feature comes in handy when you want to capture any immediate even as it helps you save the time of unlocking the device and then heading to the camera app to capture images.

Moto Display:

This is the final Moto Actions gesture you get on the new Moto One Power. With this set of action, the device will show you notifications fade in and out. This feature is battery friendly and you can also block apps notifications, adjust the level of detail shown in a notification. You can also opt for Quick reply feature with the help of which you can give replies without unlocking the smartphone. You get the option to turn on vibration on touch. This is a pretty nifty feature and comes in handy when you want to reply quickly and also adjust your notifications.

How does Moto Actions improve the user experience:

I am using Moto One Power as my daily driver and extensively using the Moto Actions. They come quite handy in everyday routine and allow me to execute certain tasks quickly without wasting any time. I want Motorola to add some more Moto actions to make these gestures cover a wider spectrum of mobile phone usage. If you own a Motorola handset and have never used Moto Actions, do try them and let us know your personal user experience.