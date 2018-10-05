Motorola might drop Moto C, Moto M, and Moto X lineup in 2019

Motorola has recently introduced the Motorola One Power in India which packs some of the latest trending features such as a notch display and dual rear camera setup among others. Now, some latest reports suggest that the company might make some major changes in its product lineup effective from 2019.

The information comes from a popular leakster and Journalist Evan Blass, also known as evleaks. As per Blass, Motorola or Lenovo might drop its existing lineup of Moto C, Moto M and Moto X lineup of smartphones from 2019. The company is said to rather focus on its widely popular Moto G series of smartphones. The company is expected to expand the portfolio of Moto G Lineup with the launch of four different variants.

Blass has further revealed that the Moto G7 will be the standard variant released by the company under the new Moto G lineup. The Moto G7 will be available in two other variants including Moto G7 Play and the Moto G7 Plus. Both of these smartphones will cater to the needs of both budget and the mid-tier segment of consumers. It is also expected that the Motorola will introduce Moto G7 Power which will be backed by a massive battery.

As for the specs that Motorola G7 is expected to feature will include a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display with a waterdrop notch which will offer a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. For optics, the Motorola G7 might feature a dual-rear camera setup with a 16MP primary lens and 5Mp secondary lens to capture depth effect. Up front, there will be an 8MP camera to capture selfies and to make/receive video calls.

Powering the smartphone will be an octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC which will be paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The online storage is further expandable up to 256GB via microSD card. The Motorola G7 is backed by a 3,500mAh battery will also support a company's own Turbo Charge fast charging technology. We still are waiting for more reports on the device and will keep you further updated on the same.