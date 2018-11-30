Nokia 7.1 with dual Zeiss camera officially launched in India for Rs 19,999

HMD Global has officially unveiled the Nokia 7.1 in India, which is the first smartphone from Nokia (under Rs 20,000) with an HDR 10 enabled display. Here are the complete details on the latest smartphone from Nokia.

Nokia 7.1 Price and availability

The Nokia 7.1 will be available in India from the 7th of December on the online and offline market for Rs 19,999 for 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available in a bunch of different colors Gloss Midnight Blue and Gloss Steel color. As of now, there is no information about the price of the Nokia 7.1 with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage.

Nokia 7.1 launch offers

1 TB 4G data from Airtel pre-paid users (for eligible plans)

120 GB additional data for Airtel post-pay customers

Free three months Netflix subscription

1 year Amazon Prime subscription for Rs 499

10% cashback for HDFC Debit and Credit card users for EMI and no EMI transactions

Nokia 7.1 specifications

The Nokia 7.1 has a lot of similarities with the recently launched Nokia 6.1 Plus. From an external point of view, both smartphones look identical to each other, whereas the Nokia 7.1 comes with an improved dual camera setup and an HDR 10 enabled display.

The Nokia 7.1 has a 5.84-inch IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 2244 x 1080p with a notch-cutout and protected by 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass. The display supports native HDR 10 content on various streaming platforms like Amazon Prime Videos, Netflix, and YouTube.

As the smartphone has an HDR display, the colors will offer a lot of saturation and high-level of accuracy. The smartphone comes with either 3/4 GB RAM with 32/64 GB internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The Nokia 7.1 also has a dual SIM card slot with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both slots with Bluetooth 5.0, Dual channel Wi-Fi, and NFC.

The device has a Zeiss branded dual camera setup on the back with a 12 MP primary RGB sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 5 MP depth sensor. On the front, the device has an 8 MP selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture.

There is a 3060 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging via USB type C port and a 3.5 mm headphone jack on the top. The smartphone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with Android One branding, and the device will be updated to Android 9 Pie in the next few weeks.

Ajey Mehta, Vice President, and Country Head, India, HMD Global said

We know a lot of our fans in India enjoy creating videos and watching content on their smartphones. That's why it was important for us to bring both ZEISS optics and PureDisplay technology together in a versatile device that offers a superior content experience, regardless of whether you're taking photos for your social media or watching the latest series on your favorite streaming service.