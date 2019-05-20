ENGLISH

    Select Nokia smartphones get up to Rs. 6,000 discount but just for a day

    Nokia Phones Fan Festival is here once again.

    By
    |

    HMD Global is back with a discount offer for the Nokia fans. Last week, the company hosted the Nokia Phones Fan Festival sale offering discounts only for one day. Now, the company appears to have hosted another sale, which will happen for one day, which is on May 24.

    Select Nokia smartphones get up to Rs. 6,000 discount

     

    This time, the company will provide discounts on select Nokia smartphones including Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 7.1 and Nokia 8.1. The company will provide a discount of up to Rs. 6,000 during the Nokia Phones Fan Festival sale. And, this offer is available only on purchases made via the official Nokia India website.

    Nokia Phone Fan Festival discounts

    During the Nokia Phones Fan Festival sale, the Nokia 8.1 base variant with 4GB RAM will be available at a flat discount of Rs. 6,000. This discount will be applied on using the promocode FAN6000. Besides this, the Nokia 8.1 variant with 6GB RAM will be available at a discount of Rs. 4,000 on using the promocode FAN4000.

    Talking about the Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 8 Sirocco, these smartphones will be available for a discount of Rs. 1,000. To avail this discount, buyers will have to use the promocode FANFESTVAL.

    Recently, HMD Global announced a price cut on the affordable Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 6.1 Plus. The 3GB RAM variant of the Nokia 5.1 Plus and the 4GB RAM variant of the Nokia 6.1 Plus have received a promotional discount of Rs. 1,750. Also, buyers of these smartphones availed additional 240GB of data benefit from Airtel.

    As mentioned earlier, the Nokia Phones Fan Festival sale was hosted previously on May 13. During this sale, there were attractive discounts on a slew of smartphones to entice the buyers. Now, it looks like the company has hosted it again in order to attract more buyers and achieve more sales.

     

    So, are you interested in buying a Nokia phone during this sale? If so, which smartphone are you planning to buy? Do let us know via the comments section below.

    Monday, May 20, 2019, 21:06 [IST]
