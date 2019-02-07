Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 prices slashed in India

HMD Global, the Finnish smartphone brand has launched some impressive Nokia smartphone last year in 2018. The Nokia smartphones have been doing well in the Indian market and the key highlight of these smartphones is that they come under Android One program. The company has now slashed the prices of two of its affordable smartphones, i.e, the Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus.

Both the Nokia 6.1 Plus and the Nokia 5.1 Plus are receiving the price cut on e-commerce platform Flipkart. As for the current pricing, the Nokia 5.1 Plus with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage will be retailing for Rs 9,999, whereas, the Nokia 6.1 Plus with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will be available for s 14,999. While the Nokia 5.1 Plus is available in two color options including black and blue, the Nokia 6.1 Plus comes in black, blue and white color options.

Nokia 6.1 Plus specifications:

The Nokia 6.1 comes with a 5.8-inch IPS LCD display that has a screen resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels. The display is protected with a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top of it. For optics, there is a dual-lens sensor at the back with 16MP+ 5MP Zeiss lenses. For selfies and video calling, there is a 16MP sensor at the front.

The smartphone runs on an octa-core Snapdragon 636 chipset which is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The internal storage of the smartphone is expandable to up to 400GB via microSD card slot. The smartphone is powered by a 3,060mAH battery unit.

Nokia 5.1 Plus specification:

The affordable Nokia 5.1 Plus smartphone sports a 5.86-inch HD+ display panel that has an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a screen resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. The smartphone runs on a ediaTEk Helio P60 chipset which is combined with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. The internal memory is expandable up to 256GB via microSD card. There is a 3,060mAh battery for backup same as the Nokia 6.1 Plus smartphone.