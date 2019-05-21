Nokia 3.2 officially launched in India with 4000mAh battery starting at Rs 8,990 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The device comes with 3GB+32GB storage and 2GB+16GB storage options.

At the technology trade fair MWC 2019, the Finnish smartphone giant HMD Global showcased a bunch of Nokia smartphones. The company introduced its flagship Nokia 9 PureView which is world's first Penta-lens camera smartphone. The other devices which Nokia unveiled at the MWC 2019 include the Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2, and the Nokia 1.

Recently, the company launched the Nokia 4.2 smartphone in India with a glass back design for Rs 10,990. Now, HMD Global has also launched the Nokia 3.2 smartphone in the country. The latest device is another entry-segment smartphone by the company which comes with a dewdrop notch design. Similar to the Nokia 4.2, the Nokia 3.2 also has a dedicated Google Assistant button.

Nokia 3.2 specifications and features:

The Nokia 3.2 smartphone flaunts a standard HD+ display which measured 6.26-inches in size. The display offers an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. There is a waterdrop style notch on the top of the display.

The device runs on an entry-level Snapdragon 429 processor which is paired with an Adreno 504 GPU. The smartphone is launched with two RAM and storage configuration of 2GB+16GB and a 3GB+32GB option. The smartphone is backed by Android One and ships with Android 9 Pie OS.

Coming to the camera hardware, the smartphone has been launched with single-lens rear camera setup. The rear panel packs a single 13MP primary sensor. For selfies, the smartphone has a 5MP front camera sensor. There is a 4,000mAh battery churning out the power to the processor.

Nokia 3.2 pricing and availability:

The Nokia 3.2 with 2GB RAM has been priced at Rs 8,990 in the Indian market. The high-end model with 3GB RAM can be purchased for Rs 10,790. The smartphone is announced in two color options including Steel and Black. The device will be available for purchase starting May 23.

Users making the purchase will also be able to avail a bunch of offers including a 10 percent cash back on the purchases made using HDFC Bank credit or debit cards. There will also be no-cost EMI offers on the device.

