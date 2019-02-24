HMD Global launches Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2, Nokia 1 Plus and Nokia 210: MWC 2019 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2, Nokia 1 Plus and Nokia 210 have been announced at the MWC 2019along with the Nokia 9 PureView smartphone.

HMD Global announced the new Nokia mobile phone lineup at the MWC 2019 event today in Barcelona. The Finnish brand which is a house for Nokia smartphones launched its highly anticipated Nokia 9 PureView smartphone at the event. The company also introduced four other phones including one feature, one Android Go Edition, and two Android One powered smartphones, i.e, Nokia 210, Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 4.2 respectively.

Nokia 4.2 specifications:

The Nokia 4.2 is an affordable Android One smartphone announced by the company. It packs a 5.71-inch TFT display panel that has an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. The 2.5D glass display comes with a notch on top and offers a pixel density of 295 PPI.

For optics, the Nokia 4.2 has a dual-lens camera module with a 13MP primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP additional depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. The rear camera supports Auto Focus as well as Phase Detection. Up front, there is an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The Nokia 4.2 is powered by Snapdragon 439 chipset which is combined with either 2GB or 3GB of DDR3 RAM. Just like the RAM, the device offers two storage options to choose from, i.e 16GB or 32GB. The internal storage is expandable to up to 400GB via micorSD card slot. It is backed by a 3,000mAH battery unit with no fast charging support.

Nokia 3.2 specifications:

The Nokia 3.2 offers a tall 6.26-inch LCD display panel with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a screen resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. The display comes with a notch to store the front camera. It features a single lens primary camera with a 13MP sensor and has a 5MP camera at the front for selfies. For device security, the smartphone has Face Unlock as well as fingerprint scanner feature.

Under the hood, the Nokia 3.2 is backed by a Snapdragon 429 chipset which is paired with either 2GB or 3GB of RAM for multitasking. The smartphone has 16GB/32GB inbuilt storage which is expandable to up to 400GB via microSD card. Backing up the smartphone is a big 4,000mAH battery unit.

Nokia 1 Plus specifications:

The Nokia 1 Plus smartphone is an Android Go device launched by the HMD Global. The smartphone comes with a 5.45-inch FWVGA+ IPS display panel that has an aspect ratio of 18:9. It is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6739WW chipset that clocks at 1.5GHz. The device comes with 1GB of RAM and has 16GB of onboard storage. It will ship with Android Pie (Go Edition) out-of-the-box. It packs a 2,500mAh battery which is said to offer a talk time of up to 12.7 hours on 3G network.

Nokia 210 feature phone specifications:



Finally, HMD Global also announced a feature phone at the MWC 2019. The Nokia 210 feature phone is the most affordable phone to surf the web on. It packs a 2.4-inch QVGA display panel and weighs just 80gms. IT comes with 4MB of RAM and 16MB ROM and runs on Nokia series 30+ firmware. It has a BL-5C 1020mAh battery unit and uses a microUSB port for charging.