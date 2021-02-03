Nokia 3.4 Teased To Launch Soon In India: Expected Price, Features News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Nokia 3.4 India launch could be around the corner as HMD Global has officially teased the arrival of the Nokia 3.4. However, the exact launch date is yet to be announced. The handset was tipped to launch alongside the Nokia 2.4 in the country back in November last year but that was postponed. Now, the launch is expected for later this month.

New things to discover right on your fingertips with the Nokia 3.4.

Are you ready to #AddNewToYou? #Nokia3dot4 pic.twitter.com/SckVEHLncn — Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) February 3, 2021

As the company has started teasing, we can expect to get the launch date soon as well. To recall, the Nokia 3.4 was originally launched back in September 2020.

Nokia 3.4 Expected Price In India

Going by a previous report, the handset is tipped to be priced starting at Rs. 12,000 for the base model with 3GB RAM. Besides, it previously reported that the company might launch the device in multiple RAM and storage configurations.

Nokia 3.4 Details

As far as features are concerned, the Indian variant of the Nokia 3.4 is expected to share similar specs as the international model. Considering this, the Nokia 3.4 will pack a 6.39-inch HD+ display with 1600 X 720 pixels resolution and 19:5:9 aspect ratio. It will have a punch-hole cutout and run the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC. The chipset will be paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage with microSD card support for expansion.

The phone will run Android 10 OS, and a 4,000 mAh battery will fuel the Nokia 3.4 along with standard charging support. For imaging, the phone will offer a triple camera setup at the back which will comprise a 13MP primary sensor along with an LED flash. Other sensors will include a 2MP depth sensor and a 5MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. Upfront, you will get an 8MP front camera for selfies and videos.

Furthermore, it will support 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/GLONASS, and USB Type-C port and data sync for connectivity. Other aspects of the Nokia 3.4 will offer a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security, a dedicated Google Assistant button, and more.

