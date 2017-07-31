Nokia 3 to receive Android 7.1.1 Nougat update by August end

HMD Global assured that the Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 and the upcoming Android smartphones will receive OS support for two years from their launch.

Talking about the already existing smartphones, these devices were launched with the Android 7.0 Nougat OS out of the box. And, we know that these phones will receive the upcoming Android O and Android P updates until 2018.

Having said that, we already knew that the Nokia 3, the entry level Android smartphone priced at Rs. 9,499 in India will soon receive the Android 7.1.1 Nougat update from the previous media reports. Now, a tweet from the Chief Product Officer at HMD Global, Juho Savikas has tipped the exact time frame of when the update will be rolled out.

Juho has confirmed that the Nokia 3 will receive the Android 7.1.1 Nougat by the end of August. That said, in another month, the Nokia 3 users will get the latest iteration of the Android OS. There has been a delay in the Nokia 3 update due to the use of the MediaTek processor.

From the official changelog posted by Google, the Android 7.1.1 Nougat update will bring app shortcuts directly on the home screen to launch actions on the desired apps just by long pressing the same, send GIFs directly from the keyboard, etc.

In India, the Nokia 3 smartphone priced at Rs. 9,499 was released in June as an offline exclusive model. Later, the device was also listed by the Croma website, thereby making its online entry too. The company also released the Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 smartphones those are available for pre-order with a mid-August release date.