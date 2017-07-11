Nokia 6 and Nokia 5 sales to debut on August 15

HMD India released the Nokia 3 in the country in June via the offline channels. The device has received a high demand the Indian market ever since its launch.

Going by a recent NokiaPowerUser report, HMD India has claimed that the demand for the entry-level Nokia 3 is too high and is beyond their expectations. The report states that a spokesperson from HMD informed them that the company is busy in ramping up the production of the Nokia 3 in order to meet the existing demand among the consumers. This tasks are being carried out on high priority right now.

As HMD India is ramping up the Nokia 3 production, the sales of the Nokia 6 and Nokia 5 smartphones will debut from mid-August, the report adds. Notably, the Nokia 5 pre-booking has already debuted in India via the offline channels. The Nokia 6 pre-booking is slated to debut on July 14 exclusively via Amazon India.

On reaching HMD, we at GizBot have got to know that the Nokia 6 and Nokia 5 sales will debut in India on August 15.

When the Nokia 5 pre-booking debuted in the last week, it was expected that the sales will start sometime by the end of this month. Now, due to the massive Nokia 3 demand among consumers, the sales of these two smartphones will happen in mid-August. This seemingly confirms that the flash sale of the Nokia 6 might happen on August 15 via Amazon India.

If you don't remember, HMD has already chosen the 'Make in India' route for the Nokia Android smartphones including Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6. With this, they have been able to meet the demands of the consumers despite the competitive price tags of these smartphones.