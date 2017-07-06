Nokia 5 pre-order starts today July 7: How to pre-book the smartphone?

While the wait has been long, HMD Global is finally making the Nokia 5 available for pre-orders in India starting today July 7.

HMD Global already made the Nokia 3 available for purchase last month, now it is time for Nokia 5. However, it is to be noted that Nokia 5 is actually being made available only for pre-booking and not an actual sale.

Besides, HMD Global is yet to officially announce the date for the actual sale. If media reports are to be believed Nokia 5 will be available for purchase starting August only. But keeping hopes high, we are expecting the company to announce the release dates soon.

In any case, Nokia 5 is priced at Rs. 12,899 in India and the company has already confirmed that it will be available exclusively through offline channels. And now comes the confusing bit. Well, if you are familiar Nokia doesn't have a dedicated store in the country. So now you must be wondering how to pre-order the device.

Read on below to know how you can pre-order the device and also find out what the smartphone brings to the table.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Nokia 5 Pre-order Process While online sales model is easy to figure out, Nokia 5 is offline-only. In an online model, the company usually has a dedicated web page created for the device and where you can easily pre-order the device by filling in some details and clicking some buttons. However, Nokia 5 falling under the offline model, to pre-order the smartphone you will need to go out and visit the nearest authorized Nokia phone dealer who is accepting the pre-orders. So once you find such retailer shop, you can easily pre-order the device. Chances of Online Availability? To recall, Nokia 3 was also an offline-only smartphone but later Croma, a popular electronic store did make the smartphone available online as well. So chances are Nokia 5 could follow the same path. As of now, Nokia 5 is not listed on the Croma's online store. Features and Specifications of Nokia 5 To begin with, Nokia 5 features a unibody metal design and comes in Tempered Blue, Silver, Matte Black, and Copper color choices. The smartphone sports a 5.2-inch IPS HD display. Nokia 5 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 430 SoC which is paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The storage is expandable via microSD card. As for the cameras, the device packs a 13-megapixel rear camera along with an 8-megapixel front camera. Moving forward, the handset is backed by a 3000mAh battery and has a Type-C port. The Nokia 5 runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box and also includes dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and other features. Meanwhile, Vodafone India has also partnered with HMD Global to offer free data to Nokia 3, 5 and 6 users. Nokia 5 smartphone buyers and who take up new Vodafone connections will be eligible to get additional 3G or 4G data free.